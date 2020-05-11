Product of the Day
DxOMark reveals iPhone 11 selfie scores
According to DxOMark, the iPhone 11’s front camera performs almost identically to that of the iPhone 11 Pro Max—with the only real difference being focus distance.
The iPhone 11 is the junior partner to the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro models and features a dual rear camera, a 6.1-inch display, Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chipset, and IP68 dust/water resistance.
On paper, the front camera uses the same setup as the top-end iPhone 11 Pro Max, and features a 12MP image sensor that is coupled to a fixed-focus lens with a 23mm-equivalent focal length and f/2.2 aperture. The camera comes with Apple’s Smart HDR and a background-blurring portrait mode. You can shoot 4K footage at up to 60 frames per second in video mode.
Key front camera specifications:
- 12MP-resolution sensor
- Fixed-focus, 23mm-equivalent f/2.2-aperture lens
- SL 3D camera
- Smart HDR
- Portrait mode with bokeh and depth control
- 4K 2160p/60fps video (4K/30fps tested)