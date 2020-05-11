DxOMark reveals iPhone 11 selfie scores

The iPhone 11 is the junior partner to the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro models and features a dual rear camera, a 6.1-inch display, Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chipset, and IP68 dust/water resistance.

On paper, the front camera uses the same setup as the top-end iPhone 11 Pro Max, and features a 12MP image sensor that is coupled to a fixed-focus lens with a 23mm-equivalent focal length and f/2.2 aperture. The camera comes with Apple’s Smart HDR and a background-blurring portrait mode. You can shoot 4K footage at up to 60 frames per second in video mode.

Key front camera specifications: