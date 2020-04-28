DJI launches new Mavic Air 2

The highly popular DJI Mavic Air has just received a successor: the DJI Mavic Air 2. The drone comes with a better camera, more shooting modes, new tracking features, and a longer battery life. The Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo variation provides additional accessories for those who want an all-in-one solution.

The Mavic Air 2’s most notable upgrade is its improved camera system. The new setup includes a 1/2″ sensor that can shoot 48MP stills and 4K video at 60 frames per second (fps) — both of which are a significant improvement over the original. Complementing that new system are a bevy of new shooting features, including the latest versions of ActiveTrack, Point of Interest, and Spotlight, as well as a full suite of HDR modes and functions.

The key features of the Mavic Air 2 are:

8K Hyperlapse Time-Lapse Video

Up to 4K60p Video & 48MP Images

Up to 34 Minutes of Flight Time

Remote Controller Included

1080p Video Transmission up to 10 kilometres

240 fps Slow Motion at 1080p

HDR Video & Images

APAS 3.0 Obstacle Avoidance

FocusTrack Subject Tracking Modes

Return to Home & Precision Landing

On top of its enhanced imaging capabilities, the Mavic Air 2 also includes the OcuSync 2.0 video transmission system, which more than doubles its transmission distance from 4 to 10km. OcuSync also increases the max video resolution from 720p to Full HD. Along with the new video transmission system, the Mavic Air 2 also sports APAS 3.0, which, according to DJI, is their most sophisticated obstacle-avoidance system to date.

DJI has managed to boost the Mavic Air 2’s flight time up to 34 minutes, which is a massive gain over the original Mavic Air’s 21-minute span. In terms of performance, a 34-minute flight time puts the Mavic Air 2 right at the top of DJI’s product line and makes it one of the longest lasting midsize drones available on the market.

With a top-to-bottom spec boost and long list of new features and modes, the Mavic Air 2 looks poised to claim the title of this year’s best consumer drone. It’s too soon to tell whether it can live up to the hype and DJI’s own lofty reputation, but we like its chances.