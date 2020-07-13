Dell’s new XPS Desktop packs high-end power

Redesigned from the ground up, Dell’s XPS Desktop returns. Powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core (up to i9K) processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics, it’s equipped with high-end performance features to fuel hardware intensive tasks, creative workflows, gaming and virtual reality.

The new XPS Desktop offers plenty of expandability options, with a tool-less chassis, so users can continue to improve their PCs over time. It includes up to a 500W power supply to support up to 225W graphics, four storage bays and three expansion slots – a solid base for future computing needs. Dell says its engineers designed this system to maximise performance and airflow from an open architecture.

Designed and validated for hobbyist content creators as part of Nvidia’s RTX Studio program and backed by Nvidia Studio drivers, the XPS Desktop delivers the performance and reliability to bring at-home creative project to life. To make the selection process easy, configurations labelled as “Creator Edition” have been chosen for those who aspire to cultivate their digital content creation skills – whether that be in photography, graphic design, or music production.

On top of its high-performance software, Dell Technologies offers anytime phone support, automated issues detection and onsite service after remote diagnosis. Learn more about Dell Premium Support Plus and additional services here.

Dell Mobile Connect integrates Dell PCs with smartphones. Both Android and iOS users can now make calls, send texts, fully mirror the phone screen to use apps, and get notifications and drag and drop files between the phone and Dell device. Dell Mobile Connect is available to download free from the Microsoft Store.