Dell launches new Latitude Chromebook for Enterprise

Chrome OS has accelerated its expansion within businesses amid the shift to work-from-anywhere. Dell Technologies has released the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise, a 14-inch business laptop which runs Chrome OS.

With the new laptop, Dell expands its Latitude Chromebook lineup to give companies more choice in devices without sacrificing enterprise-class scale, manageability and security.

“This is not just another Chromebook,” says Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president, Commercial Product Group, Dell Technologies. “Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise. Employees will appreciate its sleek design and collaboration features that help them navigate new work dynamics, while IT managers have the management and security features they expect when deploying devices in a corporate environment.”

Designed for executives, mobile professionals and remote workers, the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise includes advanced security and productivity features, allowing employees to power up with no time wasted on setting up the device.

Co-engineered with Intel as part of the Project Athena innovation program, the new notebook offers LTE mobile broadband, Intel Wi-Fi 6 and up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors to boost productivity and performance for bandwidth-intensive activities, such as working up to 8.6 times faster in Google Sheets.

Dell provided the following information on key features:

4K panel with Low Blue Light display: The laptop provides improved readability and eye comfort with built-in 4K low blue light display technology. A four-sided narrow border display also provides more screen to connect with colleagues, and acoustic noise reduction features that enhance video calls.

World’s longest battery life of any premium Chromebook: With up to 21 hours of battery life, mobile professionals can complete tasks throughout the day. If they do need a charge, the device can charge quickly from 0% up to 35% in as little as 20 minutes with ExpressCharge Boost, or get up to 80% charge in an hour with ExpressCharge.

Ease of use: Employees and executives pressed for time can rely on one-hand assist to power the Latitude Chromebook in less than three seconds simply by opening the lid.

Many ports for expandability: For extra flexibility, the device comes with the one of the broadest array of ports available in a premium Chromebook Enterprise.

Get apps your familiar with: Simple app access is available locally or online through the Chrome Browser or the managed Google Play Store.

Premium design: Professionals can choose between machined aluminium or carbon fibre on the device.

Availability and pricing

The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise will be available in South Africa during Q3 and will cost R26 000 excluding VAT.