Deezer offers musical journey for Mandela Day

In honour of Nelson Mandela Day, global music streaming service Deezer partnered up with Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse to create a special tribute playlist ‘Nelson Mandela A Life Story in Music’.

The playlist, narrated by Mabuse, is a personal journey into the musical taste of Mandela. We first debuted this playlist ahead of Mandela’s centenary birthday in 2018. As a beloved and special playlist for the South African community, music fans will once again be able to hear loving commentary from Mabuse.

Some of Mandela’s favourite featured artists include: The Manhattan Brothers, Solomon Linda, Brenda Fassie, and Miriam Makeba. It also features struggle songs from Chicco, Johnny Clegg, Hugh Masekela, and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

“Nelson Mandela will always be my role model and I am delighted to share my personal reflections,” says Mabuse. “It is an honour to pay tribute to his life and it is something I do with utmost respect and joy.”

Nelson Mandela, ‘A Life Story in Music’ will be available until 31 July 2020.