Deezer Free users get lyrics on desktop app

Still singing “Dancing queen! Feel the beat from the tangerine, oh yeah”? Get the lyrics right with the Deezer lyrics feature, which is now available to the free tier of Deezer users.

Since January, Deezer has reported a 33% increase in usage of the lyric feature worldwide.

Free users have had the lyrics on their mobile apps for a while, including the ability to cast these lyrics to a TV. However, the streaming service now offers real-time lyrics to free users on both mobile and desktop.

To activate this feature, tap the microphone symbol under the name of the track that’s playing. The lyrics will appear on the screen and play in real time.

“I’m really pleased that our free users can now enjoy using lyrics on multiple devices.” says Deezer vice president of product Benoit Terpereau. “Go ahead and share your screen on your next Zoom call for some extra karaoke fun!”

Free users can head over to the desktop app or visit www.deezer.com to try out the new lyrics feature.