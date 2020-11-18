Connect with us

Stream of the Day

Deathloop preorders open now

A new first-person shooter, Deathloop, is available for pre-order now and will be generally available in May next year.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Deathloop, a new first-person shooter by Arkane Lyon, will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and PC on 21 May 2021. Players can now pre-order the Deathloop Standard Edition for R1200 or the Deathloop Deluxe Edition for R1500 on the PlayStation 5 Store and on PC via the Bethesda.net Launcher. The pre-order items include the following in-game items at launch:  

Standard Pre-Order Bonuses:  

  • “Storm Rider” Colt character skin  
  • One Trinket (equippable in-game buff)  
  • The Dishonored inspired rare weapon, Royal Protector Machete (A PlayStation 5 Exclusive)  

Deluxe Edition Content:  

  • Includes all pre-order bonuses outlined above  
  • Eat The Rich Tribunal rare weapon  
  • .44 Karat Fourpounder rare weapon  
  • “Party Crasher” Colt character skin   
  • “Sharp Shooter” Julianna character skin  
  • Original game soundtrack selections  
  • Two trinkets (equippable in-game buffs)  
  • The Prey inspired rare weapon, Transtar Trencher (A PlayStation 5 Exclusive)  

South African gamers can pre-order from the below retailers:BT Games, Game4U and Raru

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 World Wide Worx