Deathloop preorders open now

Deathloop, a new first-person shooter by Arkane Lyon, will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and PC on 21 May 2021. Players can now pre-order the Deathloop Standard Edition for R1200 or the Deathloop Deluxe Edition for R1500 on the PlayStation 5 Store and on PC via the Bethesda.net Launcher. The pre-order items include the following in-game items at launch:

Standard Pre-Order Bonuses:

“Storm Rider” Colt character skin

One Trinket (equippable in-game buff)

The Dishonored inspired rare weapon, Royal Protector Machete (A PlayStation 5 Exclusive)

Deluxe Edition Content:

Includes all pre-order bonuses outlined above

Eat The Rich Tribunal rare weapon

.44 Karat Fourpounder rare weapon

“Party Crasher” Colt character skin

“Sharp Shooter” Julianna character skin

Original game soundtrack selections

Two trinkets (equippable in-game buffs)

The Prey inspired rare weapon, Transtar Trencher (A PlayStation 5 Exclusive)

South African gamers can pre-order from the below retailers: BT Games, Game4U and Raru.