Deathloop preorders open now
A new first-person shooter, Deathloop, is available for pre-order now and will be generally available in May next year.
Deathloop, a new first-person shooter by Arkane Lyon, will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and PC on 21 May 2021. Players can now pre-order the Deathloop Standard Edition for R1200 or the Deathloop Deluxe Edition for R1500 on the PlayStation 5 Store and on PC via the Bethesda.net Launcher. The pre-order items include the following in-game items at launch:
Standard Pre-Order Bonuses:
- “Storm Rider” Colt character skin
- One Trinket (equippable in-game buff)
- The Dishonored inspired rare weapon, Royal Protector Machete (A PlayStation 5 Exclusive)
Deluxe Edition Content:
- Includes all pre-order bonuses outlined above
- Eat The Rich Tribunal rare weapon
- .44 Karat Fourpounder rare weapon
- “Party Crasher” Colt character skin
- “Sharp Shooter” Julianna character skin
- Original game soundtrack selections
- Two trinkets (equippable in-game buffs)
- The Prey inspired rare weapon, Transtar Trencher (A PlayStation 5 Exclusive)
South African gamers can pre-order from the below retailers: BT Games, Game4U and Raru.
