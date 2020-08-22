DC FanDome showcases two new games

DC FanDome – a virtual experience for DC superfans around the world – begins today. In case you missed it, two games will be announced stay tuned for those announcements.

The Warner Bros. Games Team heard the fans, and there was too much to handle in one day. It turned out to be so massive that they had to expand the FanDome event into two global events:

the first on 22 August – DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, and

the second on-demand experience in DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse on 12 September.

By making these two separate events DC can ensure you are able to see all the announcements without the stress of jumping between multiple streams.

DC provided the following breakdown of what fans can expect:

DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes: On Saturday 22 August, at 19h00 SAST, fans will be transported into the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, an epic world designed personally by Jim Lee featuring special programming, panels and exclusive reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series, games, and comics.

The superpowered eight-hour show will be available for fans around the world to watch exclusively 3x in the 24-hour period.

Saturday, 22 August, 19h25 SAST– Warner Bros. Games Montréal Announcement Gamers won’t want to miss this first look at a new game, and Q&A with its developers.

Sunday, 23 August, 02h10 SAST – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Will Arnett hosts the video game reveal from Rocksteady Studios, creators of the Batman: Arkham franchise.



DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse: On Saturday, 12 September, at 19h00 SAST, fans will be able to create their own timeline.

A lot of the content fans were super excited to see from our multiple islands will now be housed here, and will be available for viewers to watch throughout the 24-hour period.

Inside Injustice – Making the Hit Games & Comics Panel An inside look at the creation of the best-selling Injustice games and comic books with Ed Boon, Jim Lee, Tom Taylor and Dominic Cianciolo.



All content from both events will still be available in nine languages, including Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.