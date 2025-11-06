Datacentrix drives Isuzu’s insights

Photo courtesy IBM Envizi.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

A new platform aims to streamline Isuzu’s data management, transforming manual reporting into real-time insights for smarter decisions.

Isuzu Motors South Africa has gone live with the IBM Envizi ESG Suite, a compliance-ready platform for managing corporate and supply chain sustainability data. The company says that, through close collaboration with its long-term technology partner Datacentrix, the implementation has strengthened sustainability reporting and accelerated decision-making.

“At Isuzu Motors South Africa, sustainability is more than a corporate objective, it is the foundation upon which we build our future,” says Celestin Ndhlovu, executive vice president for corporate services at Isuzu Motors South Africa.

“Our approach recognises that true sustainability encompasses not only environmental stewardship and economic growth, but also critical social dimensions of respect for human rights, diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Isuzu SA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Isuzu and the first manufacturing and distribution organisation outside Japan where Isuzu has 100% ownership.

The challenge

Isuzu SA’s sustainability team faced the complex task of producing detailed environmental, social and governance (ESG) reports for both the local board and its parent company in Japan. These reports cover items like waste management, water usage, electricity consumption, social initiatives like empowerment, safety and training, and corporate governance standards.

Until now, the process was highly manual.

Loren Meyer, Isuzu SA department executive for IT, says: “The data was decentralised, and the process was tedious, with extended turnaround times.”

According to Trish Dicks, Datacentrix senior account manager for digital business solutions, this manual approach was no longer viable.

She says: “Isuzu Motors South Africa needed an automated, centralised solution that could ingest data from ERP and other systems, provide real-time dashboards and help reduce human error. IBM Envizi was selected as the best suited reporting framework available, with built-in templates to meet global requirements.”

Isuzu Motors South Africa’s Loren Meyer, Department Executive Information Technology; Ncedisa Mzuzu, Sustainability Manager; Clayton Noah, IT Manager Manufacturing, Quality & Product Engineering; and Mbongeni Mbiko, Utilities Engineer.

From manual effort to intelligent insights

Isuzu SA evaluated several systems before selecting Envizi.

Meyer says: “We were particularly impressed by the customisable reporting for global and regional standards, the strong governance tools and seamless integrations with upstream systems such as SAP. The added value of advanced analytics and machine learning, together with comprehensive coverage across carbon, fuel, water, waste, energy, safety and human capital statistics, made this the right choice for us.”

IBM Envizi has been recognised globally as a market leader in ESG performance management by independent research firm Verdantix.

The project kicked off in January 2025 and went live on 27June. Alongside current social and environmental data inputs, Isuzu SA has loaded 14 years of historical information into the system, aiming to establish a baseline for future analysis.

Accuracy, speed and actionable insight gains

Meyer says: “Through this tool, Isuzu Motors South Africa is using the data analytics functionality to identify trends, particularly within various operations to detect anomalies. Retrieval time and data integrity assessments are also integrated as a normal part of doing business. Over time, the centralised database will give us powerful analytics that help determine the sustainable growth of our business.”

The solution aims to free up Isuzu SA’s sustainability professionals from the laborious manual data capturing. Instead, the company says these professionals will focus on analysing metrics and making faster, more informed decisions to drive sustainability initiatives.

Looking ahead

Isuzu SA says it plans to further expand the platform’s use by integrating telemetry systems for utilities and carbon emissions, while also exploring AI-driven analysis for predictive insights.

Meyer says: “While the intervention is still in its early days, we are confident that it will become part of our way of working and be fully utilised to deliver the outcomes we require.”

Partnership

Isuzu SA has been a Datacentrix client since 2015, with previous projects including the implementation of an automated invoice management solution.

Meyer says: “Datacentrix is an Isuzu Motors South Africa strategic partner known for its outstanding performance and reliability. Our partner consistently provides high-quality solutions, communicates proactively, and understands our business needs, thus contributing to our success.”