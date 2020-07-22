Dark Room adds lurking terrors to PC

Indie game developer Lexip Games has released Dark Room, episode one, a terrifying horror adventure on PC challenging you to discover your past, your identity and your destiny, trapped in a mysterious mansion full of terror, deceit and surprises.



Dark Room offers a classic point-and-click adventure experience with clues to decipher, doors to unlock, puzzles to solve and mysteries to explain. Locked in a room, a player’s only clue is a strange wristwatch displaying the date 4th of July, 1997.

Players must figure out who they are, how they got there, and how they will escape. A golden key offers a better clue, but someone is pounding on a nearby door. Players must decide whether they want to unlock the door to uncover the lurking terrors.

Dark Room challenges players to explore the environment to escape – if they can. The game involves collecting, combining, and using items one discovers to progress in the game, and carefully examine clues in the most unlikely of places. The in-game journal becomes a handy logbook of letters and clues, and walls throughout contain strange messages and riddles of importance.

Dark Room’s first episode is available now on Steam for PC: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1240730/Dark_Room/