Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time revealed

Crash is moving forward into 2020 with a new game: It’s About Time. Activision Blizzard and developer Toys for Bob are giving fans a sequel to the original trilogy with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Our lovingly absurd marsupials are back and putting a fresh spin, jump and wump on conflicts of cosmic proportions, discovering expansive new worlds, unexpected allies, larger-than-life boss battles and powerful new Quantum Masks that must be united to restore order to the multiverse.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is not a remaster, but the first original entry in the Crash franchise in more than 10 years. To celebrate, Toys for Bob is excited to introduce a fresh art style for Crash to fans that maintains the zany spirit of the franchise while also breathing new personality and charm into it.

Rewinding time back to the end of Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time picks up after Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy and Uka Uka were last stranded on a distant planet. After decades of fruitless attempts, the trio finally make their escape, ripping an Evil-Scientist-sized hole in the fabric of space-time in the process. Now all that stands between them and total dominion over the multiverse are two fuzzy marsupials from N. Sanity Island.

“Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time stands on the shoulders of the core precision gameplay we all fell in love with in the ‘90s,” says Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys for Bob. “This epic new adventure spans space and time, introducing new ways to platform that both long-time fans and new players alike will enjoy mastering. Get ready to fall in love with the mutant marsupials all over again!”

To celebrate the reveal of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Activision has teamed up with hip hop star and fellow Crash aficionado Quavo, from the music trio Migos, who debuted the world’s first sneak peek at gameplay via his social channels.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2, 2020.