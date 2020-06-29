COVID-19 AppDate Pt 6: Going the social distance

Udok

With physical doctor consultations becoming more of a risk during the current healthcare crisis, the way doctors and patients interact has been changed for the foreseeable future. Udok has created a platform that provides a safe option to connect patients to real-time healthcare without the risk of spreading or coming into contact with COVID-19 and to take away further hassle of visiting a doctor’s room.

People with Internet access and a laptop, smartphone or tablet can speak to a doctor at a click, with no more aimless waiting room boredom.

Udok works where GPs can see patients – who will wait in a virtual queue – via video to provide a treatment plan, e-prescription, or lab referral. Patients will also be able to access their medical history through their profile on the platform, starting from their first consultation with Udok.

Udok has been successfully providing video consultations to clinics in the Clicks and Medirite group for the past year.

Platform: Any device with an up-to-date Internet browser and Internet access

Expect to pay: A free service

Stockists: To sign up as either a patient or a doctor visit www.udok.co.za

Capitec COVID-19 hackathon

Capitec Bank is hosting a hackathon to source tech solutions for a post COVID-19 South Africa. The virtual hackathon kicks off today via a live stream. South Africans are encouraged to take part by visiting the online portal and teams will be mentored by top tech innovators, with a grand prize of R100,000 for the winning solution.



The initiative is focused on finding new tech and talent to help solve many of the collective challenges facing the world post COVID-19.

The event is limited to ten teams of up to five members each. To enter, they need to demonstrate a functioning tech solution – but not everyone on the team needs to be a developer. The bank is looking for curious minds across all sectors of society.



From the start of the hackathon, teams have just under three weeks to develop their concepts, with daily feedback from their mentors. On Friday, 17 July, the teams will pitch their solutions to the judging panel, with the winners being announced on 21 July.

Platform: Any computer with an Internet connection, webcam and microphone

Expect to pay: Free to enter

Stockists: Teams can enter by emailing hackathon@capitecbank.co.za, with a description of the team, the motivation behind entering and the big idea.

