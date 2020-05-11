COVID-19 AppDate Pt 4: Get help without leaving home

Uber Direct

The current lockdown has resulted in essential movement only, affecting retailers and businesses and limiting access to medication and food, especially for those most vulnerable. Uber has responded by adapting its services to offer Uber Direct, an on-demand and scheduled last-mile delivery solution.

It recently partnered with The Western Cape Department of Health and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, allowing several NGOs and their community health workers to collect and deliver medication to those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: A free download, but some delivery charges are in place.

Stockists: Uber Direct is accessible through the standard Uber app, which can be downloaded here.

Spar brings maths skills to learners

Spar has partnered with maths skills development company Numberwise to help thousands of young learners across the country advance their maths skills from home during the lockdown.

The Numberwise Math learning app – already used by well over 60,000 pupils – is tailored to help children ramp up their core maths knowledge in order to progress to more complex mathematics. They can learn the basics at their own pace, in a fun and engaging way.

Anybody can register for a free 1-year subscription to the app, worth R300.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: Free for the first year.

Stockists: To register, download the app from your app store linked to your phone and use the following free registration code: SPAR185-365.

KardioMD Telehealth

In light of social distancing, patients are seeking alternative solutions to interacting with their doctors.

BrandMed, Cipla and Momentum Health Solutions have partnered to launch KardioMD Telehealth. The solution allows patients to consult with a healthcare professional without leaving their homes.

The KardioMD Telehealth stand-alone health solution is more than just a telemedicine platform – it’s described as part of a bigger picture that empowers patients in the management of their health.

The locally developed app offers patients a range of services, including home-monitoring for chronic illness like hypertension, diabetes, asthma and emphysema, a link to an emergency care call centre, access to a holistic lifestyle programme, and an activity tracker.

KardioMD Telehealth can also connect users to a broad range of healthcare professionals, such as family practitioners, specialists, psychologists, trauma counsellors and dieticians. It allows users to see a practitioner’s consultation rate before accepting treatment, so there won’t be any surprises when they get the bill.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: A free download

Stockists: The KardioMD Telehealth can be downloaded for Android here and for iOS here.

Karri

Karri, an app that originally came about to help parents pay school fees without the need for their children to carry large amounts of money to school, has changed its model to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has realised that many parents are strapped for cash, so will reduce the amount it charges on all school transactions over R2,000 for the next three months.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: A free download

Stockists: Visit Karri here for downloading instructions.

HearMe Wellness app

The social distancing restrictions imposed by governments around the world are working in combating the spread of COVID-19. However there are many downsides, like loneliness, depression and isolation.

The HearMe app puts its members in touch with trained volunteers through text messaging, who “listen” and reply in real-time – no bots or automated responses. Volunteers offer advice on how to keep busy, and to overcome the effects of loneliness and the frustrations of not being allowed to get out of the house to meet up with friends and family.

Members are able to chat about anything on their minds, not just the aspects of the lockdown and social distancing. For instance, some members chat about how to cope as a single parent with a child who does not understand why he or she cannot go outside and play with friends.

In turn, listeners can share their own stories, offering a decent conversation that both parties can relate to.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the app has seen a significant boost in new users signing up to find relief. Over the last month alone, HearMe has seen a user increase of over 250% across more than 20 countries.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: A free download and service

StockistsL Download the HearMe app here.



Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/seanbacher