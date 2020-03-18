Featured
Coronavirus will speed up 4IR
COVID-19 is forcing the worlds of business and education to embrace many of the tools that will drive the fourth industrial revolution, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
When the new Springbok rugby head coach, Jacques Nienaber, last week addressed a webinar – an online seminar – on the technology secrets of the Boks, he probably did not realise he was providing an example of how the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) was about to be given a boost by the spread of COVID-19.
The technologies underlying 4IR include cloud computing, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, digital collaboration, and virtual workspaces. However, most businesses and educational institutions have avoided it until now – or at least ignored it – as they believed the old ways still worked best.
That perception was destroyed in a few weeks in February and March, as many countries went into social and business lockdown, and South African businesses went into crisis mode as they grappled with keeping workers safe from the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
As business events around the world, from major conferences to small product launches, were cancelled, organisations scrambled for alternative ways to go to market. Schools and universities moved en masse to online teaching – but remained at at a loss in dealing with classed requiring physical participation.
It was ironic, then, that rugby was the basis of one of the country’s first webinars of the coronavirus era – even though it was never intended to replace a physical event. Nienaber was speaking at the first TechByte webinar hosted by Springbok sponsor Dell Technologies, which had been planning the series well before the virus became a pandemic.
The core point of the event: technologies like those used to present the webinar were at the heart of the new world of work made possible by 4IR. It represented opportunities for businesses, sports bodies and educational institutions.
According to Doug Woolley, general manager of Dell Technologies South Africa, the company was helping the South African Rugby Union (SARU) modernise its operations through innovative storage and retrieval of match and training videos, and information flow to players. This enabled the Boks to become both faster and smarter by adopting new learning and sharing techniques.
It is exactly these techniques that will enable organisations to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
Aside from normal precautionary rules, like social distancing, banning business travel and curtailing face-to-face meetings, organisations are embracing tools that, until recently, were confined almost entirely to information technology workers and companies. The concept of “remote working” has moved from being a grudge allowance for a very limited proportion of employees to a matter of business survival.
Managers who once lived or died by how many bums they could see on seats in the office are learning to oversee remote workers and manage the digital tools that manage their time. Suddenly, names like Teams and Webex are tripping off the tongues of executives who, three months ago, came out in a rash when someone mentioned “digitalisation”.
As much as artificial intelligence, robots and the likes of 3D printing are touted as the leading edge of 4IR, it is the relatively simple process of taking an organisation’s processes digital that will drive the revolution. And the benefits of remote working will be the most visible outcome of that process.
New Intel chip will sniff out hazardous chemicals
Intel has developed a “neuromorphic” research chip called Loihi, which learns and recognise hazardous chemicals with a single sample
Intel’s new “neuromorphic” research chip, called Loihi, has demonstrated superior odour recognition accuracy compared with conventional state-of-the-art methods, including a deep learning solution that required 3,000 times more training samples per class to reach the same level of classification accuracy.
In a joint paper published in Nature Machine Intelligence, researchers from Intel Labs and Cornell University demonstrated the ability of Intel’s neuromorphic research chip, Loihi, to learn and recognize hazardous chemicals in the presence of significant noise and occlusion. Loihi learned each odour with just a single sample, without disrupting its memory of previously learned scents.
“We are developing neural algorithms on Loihi that mimic what happens in your brain when you smell something,” says Nabil Imam, senior research scientist in Intel’s Neuromorphic Computing Lab. “This work is a prime example of contemporary research at the crossroads of neuroscience and artificial intelligence and demonstrates Loihi’s potential to provide important sensing capabilities that could benefit various industries.”
Using a neural algorithm derived from the architecture and dynamics of the brain’s olfactory circuits, researchers from Intel and Cornell trained Intel’s Loihi neuromorphic research chip to learn and recognise the scents of 10 hazardous chemicals. To do so, the team used a dataset consisting of the activity of 72 chemical sensors in response to these smells and configured the circuit diagram of biological olfaction on Loihi.
The chip quickly learned the neural representation of each of the smells and recognised each odour, even when significantly occluded – meaning it is absorbed into other substances. This demonstrates a promising future for the intersection of neuroscience and artificial intelligence.
The ‘real’ coronavirus scams
A hoax going around of criminals offering COVID-19 sanitising is masking the real scams, like “SMishing”, SMS links that expose personal information, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
A hoax currently doing the rounds – spread by both hospitals and security companies – warns that criminals are using the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to get into homes and businesses by claiming to offer sanitising and virus testing services. However, there is no evidence whatsoever that this has actually happened, suggesting it is an urban legend, readily believed as a result of the fear and panic surrounding COVID-19.
Because the warning comes from organisations rather than individuals – which is the way past hoax legends were mostly spread – they are more easily believed, and more readily spread, especially on social media. Facebook is littered with such warnings, including one from Netcare Pretoria East Hospital that included this detailed warning:
“Netcare has been made aware that criminals are going to homes in various areas, claiming to be from Netcare or Netcare 911, and saying that they are assisting the Department of Health with door-to-door screening for COVID-19 (coronavirus). Please note that staff members from the Netcare Group, including from Netcare hospitals, Netcare 911 or Medicross medical and dental centres, are NOT doing door-to-door COVID-19 screening. Should someone claiming to be a representative from Netcare, Netcare 911 or Medicross arrive at your home or business premises claiming to do screening for the novel coronavirus, do not allow them onto your property or inside your business premises for your own safety but please alert the SAPS immediately.”
However, it is clear that the reports being received are from similar warnings issued by security companies and individuals, without evidence that it is actually happening. No such warning has formally been issued by the police.
Another Facebook post includes a screenshot that a user claims to have received from a security company, reading:
“PLEASE BE AWARE THAT CRIMINALS ARE CAPITALISING ON THE COVID-19 VIRUS
“Criminals are unfortunately using the Coronavirus as an opportunity. We have become aware of a new modus operandi, where criminals are pretending to offer COVID-19 sanitising and virus testing services, representing either government, Netcare, ER24, etc. There is no such service and it is a scam aimed at gaining access to properties. Please brief domestic staff members accordingly”
Again, there is no evidence provided of this actually happening, or of incidents being reported to the police.
Meanwhile, the real COVID-19 scams are taking off in the virtual world. SABRIC, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, has warned clients that cybercriminals are using “Coronamania” panic to spread Coronavirus scams.
It issued a statement today, saying: “Coronavirus scams exploit people’s concerns for their health and safety and pressure them into being tricked using social engineering. Social Engineering is manipulative and exploits human vulnerability because criminals know that the weakest link in the information security chain is the human being.
“These new scams include spoofed emails offering products such as masks, or fake offerings of vaccines, leading to phishing websites. These emails come from seemingly realistic and reputable companies which manipulate people into clicking on links. Some of these websites prompt the user for personal information which ending up in the hands of cybercriminals.”
The irony is that the virtual scam has the same ultimate intention as the hoax scam, of robbing its victims. However, it is far easier than the supposed door-to-door scam, carries less risk for criminals, and is likely to land the criminals far more ill-gotten gains.
SABRIC explains how easy it can be: “Cybercriminals are also using SMS Phishing, more commonly known as SMishing, to trick victims into clicking on a link disguised as information on a Coronavirus breakout in their area to steal their credentials. Some of these texts claim to provide free masks or pretend to be companies that have experienced delays in deliveries due to the Coronavirus.
“Once criminals have the correct level of confidential information about a victim’s bank account, they can impersonate the victim and transact using the correct credentials but without authority.”
SABRIC acting CEO, Susan Potgieter warns that some spoofed emails can be difficult to identify, which means greater vigilance is required.
“We urge bank clients to think twice before clicking on any link, even if an email looks legitimate,” she says. “Any suspicious emails should not be opened and are best deleted.”
SABRIC offers the following tips to protect themselves:
Phishing & SMishing
- Do not click on links or icons in unsolicited emails.
- Never reply to these emails. Delete them immediately.
- Do not believe the content of unsolicited emails blindly. If you are concerned about what is being alleged in the email, use your own contact details to contact the sender and confirm.
- Check that you are on the authentic/real site before entering any personal information.
- Do not click on links or icons in unsolicited SMSs.
- Do not reply to these SMSs. Delete them immediately.
- Do not believe the content of unsolicited SMSs blindly. If you are worried about what is alleged, use your own contact details to contact the sender to confirm.
- Regard urgent security alerts, offers or deals as warning signs of a hacking attempt.