Contactless Stay: new hotel mark

With 100.8 million jobs at risk in the global travel and tourism market in 2020, and the recent banning of all leisure tourism accommodation in South Africa, hoteliers are under extreme pressure.

Even in the wake of Covid-19’s safety measures: crowd control, prohibition of on-premises consumption of alcohol, social distancing and physical barriers, the industry faces further challenges. To support future travel health and safety, a local start-up has developed Contactless Stay as a quality mark in technology for the international hotel industry.

“There is hope,” says Niels Verspui, country manager of RoomRaccoon South Africa. “The Contactless Stay system will assist with new growth in the industry and automate processes to provide a contactless and great guest experience using less manpower.”

Technical conditions for the quality mark include an online check-in and online payments. Guests can also choose a contactless key system for added safety. The online check-in provides guests with the option to book extras, such as a Corona Kit and the option to exclude housekeeping during their stay. Once these protocols are met, hoteliers can then place the quality mark on the website, social media, and physical building structures.

“RoomRaccoon is relatively new to the South African market,” says Verspui. “It is an innovative, cloud-based software solution for hotels, B&Bs, lodges and holiday homes, supporting more than 1 200 business in 45 countries. The environment in which we operate is incredibly challenging. However, the need for innovative tech solutions to support business operations with real-time data and cost-reduction techniques is vital. Adding to this, technology provides contactless operations, which is key for travel safety.”

Recent research conducted by RoomRaccoon across 40 countries indicates that 78% of guests felt it is important that hoteliers show their response both to the pandemic, and to government efforts at a local level.

“The Contactless Stay quality mark is exactly that,” says Verspui.

According to the United Nations World Travel Organisation (UNWTO), 850-million to 1.1-billion international tourists will not be travelling due to the pandemic, resulting in a 34% decrease in global revenue for the travel and tourism industry from the previous year.

Says Verspui: “To accelerate recovery in the months ahead, hoteliers need to be fully committed to putting staff and guests’ well-being first, through safety and security protocols, while harmonizing and coordinating world health travel protocols to reinforce responsible tourism.”

“The Contactless Stay quality mark encourages the use of technology for safe, seamless and touchless travel to help redesign processes and operations in all possible touchpoints; to ultimately support a new vision for global tourism and help it to recover with confidence.”

* For more information, visit http://www.roomraccoon.co.za.