Comic Con Africa opens Online Con for registration

Comic Con Africa has opened registrations for the Online Con, to be hosted on an online hub on the weekend of 24–27 September 2020 from 10h00 to 18h00.

Registration is free and will get fans exclusive content, including:

“A front row seat in the home of Pop Culture over the long weekend,” according to the organisers.

A free “virtual goodie bag”

Automatic entry into exclusive competitions

An Official Comic Con Africa 2020 digital visitor badge

A 2020 digital show guide the day before the show

The platform will be a central hub at the Con where fans can access virtual zones, with engaging content and exhibition halls, exhibitor stands and shopping. Content across this platform will include much of what fans are used to seeing at a physical Con, like celeb Q&As, virtual cosplay, gaming tournaments, Artist Alley, table top gaming and wargaming, and panel discussions with leading experts and speakers.

From live streams to live chats to interactive quizzes and shopping opportunities, the hub will include a help desk with online assistance from the Comic Con Africa team. Content will also be streamed on various streaming channels, such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

After Dark events will include a karaoke night, a drink and draw, and a wrap party with DJ sets.

Exhibitors and “blow-out specials” will offer pop culture merchandise at Con prices. Fans will be able to live chat with exhibitors, see content from them and view their stores with special sales pages being set up for online shopping.

KidsCon will have its own space online where kids can enjoy their own fun content for the weekend, ensuring that Comic Con Africa keeps to its promise of being the ultimate family day out (or in!).

“Despite the ban on large gatherings, we still want to give our fans the opportunity to come together for the weekend, and to connect with each other and their communities in real time,” says Carla Massmann, portfolio director for the event.

The entertainment and comic artist line up this year includes Tom Hopper of The Umbrella Academy, Jason David Frank of the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, and Bret “The Hitman” Hart of WWE. The Con is packed with comic creators, writers and illustrators, making it one of the largest virtual Artist Alleys in Africa, including the likes of Kevin Eastman, Jim Zubb, Tony Moy, Jimmy C. Mulligan, Nooligan, and Sean Izaakse. TV presenter, YouTuber, esports host and live event producer Adam Savage will be in attendance for gaming fans.