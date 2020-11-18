Citizen watches finally get smart

A pioneer in watchmaking, Citizen has been behind the smartwatch curve, but is catching up. It has released its first full digital display smartwatch, the CZ Smart. Citizen in 2012 introduced the world’s first analog watch with Bluetooth capability, the Eco-Drive Proximity, but has taken a while to embrace the digital revolution.

The CZ Smart features a touchscreen display dial, framed by a 46mm case, and crafted in 316 stainless steel. It has a rugged bezel and an anodized aluminum top ring. A menu of proprietary and customisable dials lend design details from past Citizen collections: Active, Dashboard, Neo and Retro.It is available in three models including a gunmetal ion-plated bracelet, a black silicone strap and a blue silicone strap.

With Wear OS by Google, CZ Smart supports the wearer’s daily activities with a variety of widely used apps, like Google Assistant, Google Pay, and Google Fit, with functions like workout tracking, heart rate measurement, and goal-setting. It offers access to features like Agenda, Alarm, Calendar, Contacts, Stopwatch, Timer, Translate, Smart Battery Modes, Enhanced Phone Dialer App, Wellness Apps with Sleep Tracking, Battery-Optimized Activity Mode and Cardio Level Tracking. Citizen is also including pre-approved installation of third party apps Spotify, Noonlight and Strava on the CZ Smart.

A built-in speaker and microphone allows one to answer a call directly from the watch, as long as it is in Bluetooth range.

Health and fitness goals can be tracked through advanced built-in sensors, including an accelerometer, heart rate monitor, compass, barometer and gyroscope. The device stays connected through WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC and GPS. Users can connect Bluetooth-enabled headphones or earbuds directly to the CZ Smart and go for a run or hike while leaving the smartphone at home. It is water resistant up to 30 Meters.

“CZ Smart is our first entry into wearable tech,” says Citizen Watch America president Jeffrey Cohen. “The combination of Citizen design and powerful technology brings our unique point of view in this category.”

The CZ Smart retails for $395 in the USA and and is available at www.citizenwatch.com/us/en/collection/smartwatch/