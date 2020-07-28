Chess meets RPG in Auto Battle Chess

Panoramik, best known for its popular turn-based strategy RPG Mighty Party, has announced the upcoming worldwide release of an auto chess game. It combines elements of RPG, strategy, turn-based strategy, auto chess, idle RPG, CCG, MMO, and AFK genres, into a single game.

In Auto Battle Chess, players command a wide variety of heroes as they progress towards mastering their class, unlocking new abilities, and earning new equipment to wear into battle. Brave Knights, Divine Deities, Powerful Elder Dragons, and Evil Elementals are just some of the heroes players can collect and evolve into a powerful legendary hero.

Turning legendary isn’t even the pinnacle of a hero’s progress, as they can also become more powerful by wielding crafted gear from the Forge with deep customisation options, binding them with other heroes, and upgrading their skills. The 100+ heroes are all different from one another and have their own story to tell, making the world of Auto Battle Chess feel more complete and beautiful.

Auto Battle Chess features a lore-rich campaign called “Journey” that tells an epic story as players adventure through the various empires, kingdoms, and realms that make up the world of Crusaders.

Players can also take part in fast-paced PvP battles across 3 modes – Casual, Ranked, and Insane – that last 3 minutes and requires both strategy and a little bit of luck to win, work together with other players in challenging PvE battles to defeat mighty legendary bosses, and continue engaging in epic combat when the real world comes knocking in AFK battles.

Shortly after launch, Auto Battle Chess will feature additional game modes that will offer plenty of rewards including:

Tournaments

Ranked Battles

Arena Wars

Daily Tournaments

Leagues

Clash of Legends

Clan Raids

Auto Battle Chess will be available worldwide on Android in late July and the iOS version will follow a few weeks later.

For more information, please visit https://panoramikgames.com/