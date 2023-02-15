The ‘Bridgerton-verse’ expands

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Discover Bridgeton Stories with Queen Charlotte, set to stream on Netflix in May..

Netflix and Shondaland have announced the premiere date for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of the queen’s rise and love story and is set to premiere on Netflix on 4 May 2023.

In addition to the date reveal, Netflix released a teaser for the highly anticipated series as well as images from the title that feature a few familiar faces and some new ones.

The teaser provides a fresh perspective on what viewers can expect from this addition to the Bridgerton universe, including more characters and a little peek at all the drama set to unfold during the six episodes of the limited series.

The series, written by Shonda Rhimes, stars Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton. It was produced by Anna O’Malley and directed by Tom Verica.