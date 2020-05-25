Charlize Theron stars in Netflix’s The Old Guard

A covert group of tight-knit mercenaries, led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), have a mysterious inability to die and have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. When the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond The Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The cast includes Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, with Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor

The film was produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Charlize Theron, AJ Dix, Beth Kono, Marc Evans.

The Old Guard releases globally on 10 July on Netflix.