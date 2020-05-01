Challenge a local soccer star in FIFA

FIFA lovers are being treated to an adrenaline-fuelled eFootball tournament during the lockdown period, when many fans are craving their sporting fix.

A new digital tournament is about to be tackled by South African players of FIFA 19. They are taking on local soccer stars like Themba Zwane, Teko Modise, Lebohang Maboe, Thembinkosi Lorch, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Mpho Makola, Kermit Erasmus and Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

The tournament was organised by Gordon’s Gin and Everything Creative Agency.

The eFootball tournament serves as the opportunity for fans to challenge their favourite local soccer players, in real-time, over a game of FIFA 19. This fixture will take place in the comfort of South Africans’ own homes, enjoying a sense of community while staying safe and doing their part to flatten the COVID-19 curve in the country.

“We are really excited to partner with Everything Creative Agency to bring this exciting eFootball tournament to life” says Kayla Hendricks, Gordon’s Gin brand manager. “Now, more than ever, we appreciate the opportunity to leverage the advances of technology to facilitate the sense of community we know and hold dear in this country.”

Players have already been selected from a self-registration that ended on 30 April.

The tournament is being held over the course of three days:

Friday 31st April – Quarter Finals

Saturday 1st May – Semi Finals

Sunday 2nd May – Finals

The tournament will comprise a total of 16 games. All games will be streamed live on YouTube and, during half-time, fans will be able to interact with the local football players on Instagram Live.

