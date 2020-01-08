CES: Watch how digital health is changing

Technology empowers consumers to take control of their wellness, improves health care, and saves lives – all while lowering costs of medical bills and delivering better outcomes. This is why medical aids like Discovery encourage plans like Vitality – when their clients are healthy, they are far less likely to claim for diseases linked to being unfit.

Pre-emptive solutions like Apple Watch’s a-fib (irregular heath rhythm) detection have saved lives by detecting heart attacks before they happen.

At CES 2020, heart rate detection has become old news, and the latest displays the new tools that aim to enhance the patient experience and transform the future of health care.

Keynote comments in the video feature: