Stream of the Day
CES: Watch how digital health is changing
Over the past few years, tech has enabled consumers to keep tabs on their health, and in some cases, pre-emptively detect health problems.
Technology empowers consumers to take control of their wellness, improves health care, and saves lives – all while lowering costs of medical bills and delivering better outcomes. This is why medical aids like Discovery encourage plans like Vitality – when their clients are healthy, they are far less likely to claim for diseases linked to being unfit.
Pre-emptive solutions like Apple Watch’s a-fib (irregular heath rhythm) detection have saved lives by detecting heart attacks before they happen.
At CES 2020, heart rate detection has become old news, and the latest displays the new tools that aim to enhance the patient experience and transform the future of health care.
Keynote comments in the video feature:
- Suzy Deering – Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Global Brand, eBay America
- Michael Kassan – Chairman and CEO, MediaLink
- Alan Jope – CEO, Unilever
- Marc Benioff – Chairman and co-CEO, Salesforce
Stream of the Day
CES: Business leaders talk innovation
The latest technologies are being unveiled at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, and CES has provided footage of comment and announcements by business leaders from Procter & Gamble, LG Electronics, and Bosch.
Business leaders from companies across the globe have come to stand by their company’s inventions and innovations. Almost all of the major tech companies are making product announcements during CES 2020 Media Days, that highlight their latest innovations and ideas.
In the video provided by CES, the following business leaders talk about their latest innovations:
- Marc Pritchard – Procter & Gamble
- John Taylor – LG Electronics
- Mike Mansuetti – Bosch
Stream of the Day
CES 2020: Behind the scenes
The world’s largest technology event takes a lot of planning. Watch what it takes to bring the show to life.
CES 2020 kicks off in Las Vegas on Tuesday with more than 4,400 exhibiting companies sharing their technologies with the world. It will also feature more than 1,100 speakers on stage during the week.
The show floor has just been built and CES has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at how the world’s largest technology event comes together.
The video features heavy lifting, woodcutting, setting up lighting, and a mountain of unboxing for the stands. It offers a look inside as booths are being built and last-minute details are finalised before the show kicks off.