Product of the Day
CES: Audio-Technica launches crystal-clear audio tech
The latest moving-coil phono cartridges from Audio-Technica’s OC9 range will be on show at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next week.
At CES 2020, Audio-Technica will be exhibiting its AT-OC9X Series, the latest generation of a legendary range of cartridges that has been consistently improved upon for over 30 years.
“When the first AT-OC9 cartridge was introduced in 1987 it combined previously unavailable engineering innovations with carefully chosen materials to achieve a breakthrough in sound quality,” says Yosuke Koizumi, Chief Engineer of Cartridges at Audio-Technica Japan. “Since then, we have continued to improve the cartridges. Our latest AT-OC9X Series embodies the culmination of over 50 years of cartridge manufacturing experience to deliver new levels of record-playback quality and musical enjoyment.”
Each OC9X model features a Dual Moving Coil structure, which enables the audio information in the record grooves to be separated to the left and right channels with pinpoint accuracy. The improved channel separation results in a more precise stereo image and wider frequency response.
AT-OC9X Series cartridges are available with a choice of stylus types, including Special Line Contact (AT-OC9XSL), Shibata (AT-OC9XSH), microlinear (AT-OC9XML), nude elliptical (AT-OC9XEN) and bonded elliptical (AT-OC9XEB). The Special Line Contact, microlinear and Shibata stylus models have been upgraded with a boron cantilever, while the nude elliptical and bonded elliptical models feature an aluminum cantilever. These materials were selected to keep unwanted vibrations to a minimum, and to reduce internal resonances for clearer, more detailed audio reproduction.
The moving-coil wires in all OC9X Series cartridges are made from PCOCC (Pure Copper by Ohno Continuous Casting), for optimum signal purity. The Special Line Contact, microlinear and Shibata models utilise a neodymium magnet with a Permendur yoke, a configuration that provides high-saturation magnetic flux density and optimises the concentrated magnetic field of the coil gap, for improved reproduction of the delicate musical signals generated by the cartridges. The nude and bonded elliptical models employ a neodymium magnet and iron yoke, which provide increased output compared to previous designs.
For all OC9X Series cartridges, the transducer engine is mounted onto a rigid aluminium body to help reduce unwanted internal vibrations and maintain sonic clarity. The cartridge bodies are pre-threaded, enabling them to be easily mounted to a headshell or tonearm with two screws (no mounting nuts for the screws are required). Each OC9X Series cartridge is supplied with mounting hardware, a stylus brush and other accessories.
To complement the new cartridges, Audio-Technica is also introducing AT-LH headshells, made from hard-anodised aluminium for maximum rigidity and vibration isolation and are available in three different weights (13, 15 and 18 grams). All feature OFC (Oxygen-Free Copper) cartridge leads and are adjustable for precise setting of azimuth and overhang.
Pricing for the Audio-Technica AT-OC9X Series cartridges: AT-OC9XSL, US$729.00; AT-OC9XSH, US$649.00; AT-OC9XML, US$549.00; AT-OC9XEN, US$349.00; AT-OC9XEB, US$239.00. The AT-LH18H, AT-LH15H and AT-LH13H headshells are priced at US$89.00. All models are currently available.
CES: LG creates indoor vegetable cultivator
LG will showcase an indoor vegetable cultivator at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next week. The device is suitable for those who want to grow vegetables but don’t have garden space.
LG Electronics will unveil an indoor gardening appliance at CES 2020, in its first foray into the booming indoor gardening movement. The built-in column-type LG indoor gardening appliance employs advanced light, temperature and water control, convenient all-in-one seed packages, and a growth-monitoring app to help users cultivate nutrient-rich and flavourful greens inside their own homes.
The indoor gardening appliance allows novices to experience the joy of having a green thumb. It is set to cultivate crisp, fresh herbs and vegetables all year round, suitable for urban dwellers, those with dogs that like to dig in the vegetable patch, or anyone interested in pursuing a greener lifestyle.
It utilises flexible modules and replicates optimal outdoor conditions by precisely matching the temperature inside the insulated cabinet with the time of day. LED lights, forced air circulation and wick-based water management allow seeds to transform quickly into ingredients for delicious recipes and dishes. The advanced gardening system is capable of holding up to 24 all-in-one seed packages, enough for a family of four to enjoy the healthful benefits and culinary delights of a wide range of home-grown edibles.
A key component of the automated gardening solution is LG’s non-circulating water supply technology, which evenly distributes the exact amount of water that plant packages require. This core technology prevents algae growth and inhibits unpleasant odours for a clean and hygienic environment where safe, natural herbs and leafy vegetables can grow. A companion smartphone app helps users manage and monitor their plants, offering useful guidance at each step along the way to ensure a successful harvest every time. The all-in-one seed packages containing seeds, peat moss and fertilizer, is designed for immediate planting. Initial packages will include 20 different varieties including romaine and other types of lettuce, arugula, chicory and basil.
“With more and more consumers these days living vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, it was important for us to contribute to this trend,” says Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Our first indoor gardening solution represents a new paradigm for LG in home appliances, offering a way for consumers to eat well while providing the joy of growing their own food, consistent with LG’s overall goal of making life better.”
LG’s home gardening cultivator will be on display during CES 2020 from 7 to 10 January at booth #11100 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Centre.
CES: Wahu adds adaptive soles to shoes
A new artificially intelligent sole, called Wahu, can adapt its grip and level of shock-absorption to underfoot conditions, depending on what the wearer is doing.
It’s hard to imagine one shoe for many purposes. However, Wahu is claimed to be the first sole in the world to adapt to changes in its external environment and to the dynamic state of the person wearing the shoe. Wahu was created in the Enterprises Factory e-Novia and will be making its debut at CES, the world’s most important event dedicated to launching new consumer technology. it will run in Las Vegas from 7 to 10 January. Wahu has already received a prize announced in the run-up to the event: the Innovation Award in the Wearable Technology category.
By combining design and technology, Wahu allows the structure of the sole to be modified, thus also modifying grip and shock-absorption, to optimise traction control while walking. It does this by using micro-compressors, interconnected cavities, and artificial intelligence which allow the user to activate settings via an app. These settings maximise performance and offer the user maximum comfort in many situations, from indoor surfaces to trails, trekking, and urban surroundings.
The shoe arrives at CES at the moment in which global trends are revolutionising the world of wearables. This trend is confirmed by the rate of growth in the “active shoes” sector, which by 2023 is predicted to have a turnover of 6.5-billion euros, with North America and Europe leading market share.
The digitalisation of shoes allows innovative services to be created, both for the user and for the brand. Thanks to artificial perception and intelligence being integrated into the shoe, Wahu can, for example, generate a digital signature for the user based on stride, analyse plantar (foot arch) pressure or prevent falls. The prototype will be on show at the e-Novia stand at CES 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center, in South Hall 2, Stand Number 26030
