Netflix celebrates Women’s Month

From Queen’s spy skills in Queen Sono, Puleng’s inquisitive mind in Blood & Water and Noni’s fire advice in Seriously Single, here’s a list of shows starring strong women leads to entertain you for the month of August.

Queen Sono

The action-packed series follows Queen Sono, the highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life.

Blood & Water

Set in the surroundings of Parkhurst College, the prestigious inner-city school for elite scholars and academic overachievers. Blood & Water follows the exploits of 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo, as she engineers her transfer to the school to investigate the 17-year-old cold case of the abducted-at-birth older sister she’s never met.

Seriously Single

Set in Johannesburg, Seriously Single tells the tale of the serial monogamist Dineo (Fulu Mugovhani), as she navigates the modern-day dating world alongside her best friend and partner in crime, the commitment-phobe Noni (Tumi Morake). When Dineo meets Lunga (Bohang Moeko) who appears to be the man of her dreams, she begins to uncover what she wants in life and love, as Noni unfolds her own story with Max (Yonda Thomas), the bar owner with a heart of gold. The wonderfully comedic misadventures of Dineo and Noni shows the beautiful power of having strong friendships.

Tales of Women That Inspire Us From Beyond Our Shores

Self-Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American hair care entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire. Inspired by the book, On Her Own Ground, written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles, the Netflix original series, Self-Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam C.J. Walker brings the uplifting story of this cultural icon to the screen for the first time. Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

After living in a cult for fifteen years, Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) decides to reclaim her life and start over in New York City. Watch Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix.

Warrior Nun

Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artefact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Becoming: Michelle Obama

Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.

Sweet Magnolias

Based on the popular series of books, Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (Joanna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

Unorthodox

Based on the New York Times bestselling memoir of the same name by Deborah Feldman, Unorthodox is a story about a girl who rejects her radicalized upbringing and leaves to start a new life. One part coming of age story, and one part thriller, set in the fun world of Berlin, we watch as a girl discovers all parts of life, of herself and as she follows the dark trails to uncover the dangerous mysteries of her family’s past.



