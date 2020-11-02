Canon launches home-based cloud printer

Canon has launched the Canon Pixma TS7440 series, a three-in-one A4 home printer with an automatic document feeder (ADF), ideal for scanning sets of documents. It also responds to voice commands and features an LED status bar to check cartridge levels.

With built in Wi-Fi and Pixma Cloud Link capabilities alongside voice functionality, users can print from laptops, smartphones, and laptops without drivers via Google Drive, Dropbox or Google Classroom.



The ADF allows users to scan or copy up to 35 pages at a time without manual assistance, while the two-way paper feeding system enables simultaneous loading of varied paper types and sizes without manual operation during printing and scanning.

This printer can also automatically detect paper size and adjust its functionality accordingly, allowing automatic two-sided printing as needed. The high-quality XL Fine ink cartridges hold a larger volume of ink with fewer cartridge changes required.



The Easy Set-Up function reduces the time required from getting it out of the box to full use, while the QR Code Direct Connection means new users can connect to their device without typing or searching for the printer. It also features a 1.44” OLED display and new LED status bar, users can check print status, spot errors, or see the need for replacement cartridges.



With Pixma Cloud Link, the printer can access documents directly from third party services like Google Drive, Evernote and Dropbox, as well as the new Google Classroom. These printers arrive voice-enabled with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, making it possible to activate printing or check status levels by voice command.



“Quality, functionality, and convenience are essential when bringing people and technology together,” says Amine Djouahra, sales and marketing director at Canon Central and North Africa. “This was key for our Canon Pixma TS7440 Series printer as a perfect all-in-one solution for productive homeworking and creative use. The printer’s intuitive technology, like voice command, is in tune with modern trends and supports our customers’ ever-evolving needs and lifestyle.”



For more information on the Canon Pixma TS7440 Series, visit https://bit.ly/3e18S4b.