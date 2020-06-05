Product of the Day
Canon enhances camera capabilities with update
A firmware update for the Canon XF705 will offer further versatility for videographers with HDR support for high frame rate video, and new codec support for workflows.
Canon Europe has announced increased codec support with additional XF-AVC and MP4 recording options and HDR support for high frame rate shooting for the XF705, via a firmware update – providing improved workflow and creative flexibility. The updates will offer further versatility for videographers within the broadcast industry:
- The additional XF-AVC codec recording modes enable compatibility within broadcast and news workflows, with 50i supported in Full HD
- 4K: 3840×2160 29.97p/ 23.98p/ 25p
- Full HD: 1920×1080 120P/ 100p/ 59.94i/ 50i
- MP4 recording is supported for quickly capturing and sharing content – meeting the requirements of users who needs to capture video within a streamlined production workflow
- Full HD: 1920×1080 59.94P/ 29.97p/ 23.98p/ 50p/ 25p
- 720p: 1280×720 59.94P
- HDR support for XF-HEVC FHD, for high frame rate shooting with Hybrid Log Gamma and Perceptual Quantisation, has been added – recording at 1920 x 1080 120p/ 100p
Additional updates for the XF705 include:
- Advanced Ethernet support via IP streaming and FTP transfer
- Browser Remote Control connection via Ethernet or Wi-Fi
- 720/60P HD-SDI 4:2:2 output
- Advanced zoom operation and image quality improved
- Pull-down 60p signal to 24p/30p (SDI signal out only)
- Key and dial assignments can be changed so that CH1 and CH3 can be levelled with the CH2 audio dial
- Added monitor CH1/CH3 and CH2/CH4 to the ‘monitor channel’ menu
- Colour recording in IR mode (requires hardware modification – this is a chargeable service)
For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3dygbz0
