Cabin Fever – Now available on DSTV Box Office

Cabin Fever tells the story of a family, under lockdown in different parts of the world, which is brought together by the father’s second wife after she learns that her husband’s first wife is dying of Covid-19. Family differences and conflicts come to the surface as members each try to come to terms with their emotions which are heightened during lockdown. The film is a haunting and emotional tale of a family flung to the far corners of the world, reaching out across the void to find intimacy, understanding and, eventually, forgiveness.

Cabin Fever is claimed to be the first feature film to be created under lockdown conditions. it was made over 34 days in full lockdown conditions, with actors in different parts of the world, namely Cape Town, Johannesburg, Abu Dhabi, Wales, and Australia. No crew, nor any specialist movie equipment, was used. It was filmed by the cast using only phones and laptops, while the script was tailored to the locations in which the actors found themselves.

Written, directed and edited by Tim Greene, Cabin Fever stars Jenna Upton, Keenan Arrison, Ndoni Khanyile, James Cunningham, Michelle Scott, Skye Russell, Bonko Khoza, Tem Muller, Lesego Chabedi, Jessica Pietersen Scott, and Angela Lieveaux.

Cabin Fever is available to rent now on DSTV Box Office.