Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You – Streaming soon on Apple TV+

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You captures Bruce Springsteen recording his new album, Letter To You, live with the full E Street Band, and includes final take performances of 10 originals from the new recording. The feature-length vérité documentary features full performances from the E Street Band, in-studio footage, newly revealed archival material, and a deeper look into Letter To You from Springsteen himself.

Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny, the film is a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself, and to the role it has played in Springsteen’s life.

Springsteen fans will note the artist’s shift from Netflix to Apple TV+, as he had his concert film Springsteen on Broadway exclusively distributed on Netflix.

The documentary, Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, will be released on the same day as the Letter to You album, on 23 October.