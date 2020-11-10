Bridge Constructor meets The Walking Dead

Headup Studios and Canadian content creator Kenny “Drae” have teamed up to reveal gameplay insights into Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, the latest instalment of the Bridge Constructor franchise.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead combines the legendary and challenging puzzle gameplay of Bridge Constructor with the post-apocalyptic universe of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Join a group of survivors as they fight against hordes of undead walkers and a hostile human community. Build bridges and other constructions through bleak landscapes and ruined structures.

Team up with fan-favourite characters like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene, and create safe passage for iconic vehicles from the series. Use movable level objects, explosives, and baits to your advantage as you lure walkers into lethal traps and guide your survivors to safety. Enjoy the physics-based frenzy and ragdoll animations as walkers succumb to the forces of gravity.

Features:

Create elaborate constructions and lethal traps

A captivating plot featuring new faces as well as iconic characters and vehicles from the series

Numerous brain-teasing levels and countless brain-eating walkers

Make use of movable objects and explosives to lure walkers to their doom

Save your survivors and smash the undead hordes

Brutally funny walker ragdoll physics.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead will be released later this year across all major systems, including the Xbox Series X, PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A version for PS5 will follow soon.