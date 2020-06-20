Stream of the Day
Bob Dylan releases new album
Bob Dylan yesterday released a new album called Rough And Rowdy Ways, which is now available to stream on all major streaming services.
Bob Dylan has kept busy during the pandemic by making and releasing new music. In May, Dylan released three singles and on the third single’s release, he revealed a new album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, would be released on 19 June.
The ten-track album includes the singles released over the last month, which include the 17-minute “Murder Most Foul” and “I Contain Multitudes.”
BobDylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways is now available to stream on major music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.
Continue Reading