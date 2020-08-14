BMC Helix brings micro-services to AWS in SA

BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, has announced local availability of the BMC Helix Platform in South Africa. The in-country roll-out of BMC Helix by its Sub Saharan Africa distributor, New Island Technologies, provides partners and customers access to the first cloud-native, micro-services-based platform hosted on AWS.

BMC Helix is described by New Island as the industry’s first intelligence-enriched, integrated IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) platform. Building on leading Cognitive Service Management (CSM) capabilities, ITSM and ITOM capabilities enable organisations to discover, monitor, optimise, remediate, and deliver an omni-channel service experience for IT and line-of-business. These services will be delivered out of the AWS Cloud data centres in Cape Town.

“Enterprises are experiencing a tech tsunami with trends like multi-cloud, multi-device (IoT), multi-channel, DevOps, AI/ML, and bots creating enormous complexities in their IT landscapes,” says Marten van Heerden, head of solutions at New Island Technologies. “To help manage this complexity, BMC is converging ITSM and ITOM capabilities into a unified BMC Helix platform to deliver the next-gen service experience for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

“The fact that they are able to access the solution off of a local cloud instance ensures customers can maintain the data sovereignty often required for hosting solutions in the cloud.”

BMC Helix allows IT and business users to eliminate silos, make better informed decisions, and future-proof the service and operations experience.

Through the addition of these services customers can intelligently and automatically discover unknown assets across multi-cloud and on-prem environments; proactively and predictively monitor events, alerts, and anomalies; uncover and remediate security vulnerabilities and secure systems; optimise capacity and cost across an organisation’s multi-cloud landscape; and provide an omni-channel service experience for the enterprise – from IT to line-of-business.