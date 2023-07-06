Bluetti winter sale heats up

Today is the last chance to take advantage of huge discounts on portable power and emergency back-ups.

The winter chill is setting in, and South Africans are turning on their heaters, putting a strain on the country’s overstretched power grid.

But there is still time to beat the cold: Bluetti, a leading brand in the energy storage industry, is running a winter sale that end today, 6 July, offering up to 34% off various power solutions.

The products on offer range from high-end battery back-up systems to portable power stations to emergency power supplies. Bluetti provided the following information on the most popular choices:

Home Battery Backup System — BLUETTI AC300&B300

Starts at R68,998(was R82,999), Bundles Save up to R14,001

Recently, Eskom, the national power utility, is implementing Stage 4 load shedding in the city of Cape Town. That means power cuts from 4 p.m. through the night until 5 a.m. the next morning.

How can you cook dinner and keep the house warm during a blackout? It’s possible with an AC300&B300 power station that provides uninterrupted power to the whole house 24/7. Running large household appliances such as heaters, microwaves, refrigerators, and air conditioners is a breeze as the AC300 can provide 3,000W of continuous power with a 6,000W surge.

The AC300 is modular and requires B300 expansion batteries to provide scalable capacity from 3,072Wh to 12,288Wh, helping you get through several days of power outages. This flexibility allows you to customize your backup power system. If you deplete the battery, it can be quickly restored to 100% with a 3,000W wall charge. Moreover, its max 2,400W solar charging allows you to go completely off-grid.

Expandable Power Station — BLUETTI AC200MAX

Starts at R30,999(was R46,999), Bundles Save up to R16,000

If you want a rugged generator to take with you for garage DIY projects, outdoor work, or public events, the BLUETTI AC200MAX is for you. An all-in-one versatile powerhouse, it is both powerful and portable. It features a 2,200W AC inverter and a 2,048Wh LFP battery. You can charge blowers, drills, grinders, belt sanders, table saws, and all the most common tools that need to be plugged in.

For even more power, connect the AC200MAX to two expansion batteries for up to 6,144Wh with the B230 or 8,192Wh with the B300. That’s a lot of mobile power for working in the field or living off the grid in a remote cabin. It is worth noting that these expansion batteries are stand-alone DC power banks with three outputs. Sit back and relax, knowing that you’ve always got enough to go around.

The AC200MAX can handle up to 900W of solar input and 500W via the adapter, and you can even charge it from your wall socket and solar panels at the same time, giving you an efficient 1,400W total charge rate that can recharge your power beast in less than two hours! Moreover, each BLUETTI battery module has its own AC adapter input port, giving you an additional 500W of input capacity with each module you add (up to two for the AC200MAX).

Portable Emergency Power — BLUETTI EB3A/ EB70

Starts at R7,199(was R8,999), Bundles Save up to R1,800

Winter doesn’t mean you have to stay indoors. The weather in South Africa is mostly pleasant and sunny with clear skies and crisp air, although the nights can be cold. It’s a great time to go outdoor for whale watching, camping, hiking, and more.

If you’re planning a winter excursion, pack a portable solar generator like the BLUETTI EB3A and EB70 to enhance your outdoor experience. These power boxes are compact, weighing only 4.6kg and 9.7kg respectively, yet powerful enough to supply you with the energy you need to run coffee makers, lights, and projectors, or charge your electronic devices.

Even in the wilderness, you can start a chilly winter morning with a cup of hot coffee or chocolate. A sip while waiting for the sunrise can be a cozy thing to do. With 9 to 12 versatile outlets, including USB ports, AC plugs, and wireless charging pads, your batteries will always be full for photo and video shooting, GPS navigation, and music playback. When night falls, you can even snuggle up in your tent with an electric blanket powered by these mobile powerhouses. So whether you’re camping in nature or experiencing a power shortage while traveling, the EB70 and EB3A will keep you warm and powered.

