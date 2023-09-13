Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Power storage solutions can address much of the pain of loadshedding in South Africa.

Global clean energy storage leader Bluetti has launched a range of solutions to combat load shedding as the energy crisis in South Africa and elsewhere shows no sign of being resolved.

Experts have warned that South Africa’s power crisis may persist until the end of next year. In seven months to July, a grim milestone was reached: the total number of hours of living without power added up to 49 full days.

It is estimated that, in 2022, power outages cost the country R560-billion. By the end of December, the annual load-shedding toll had increased by 260% compared to 2021. During the period, a total of 6,400 GWh of energy demand went unserved in the country.

Now, says Bluetti, its range of power storage solutions can address much of this pain.

For instance, the AC200MAX+B230 is a scalable home backup power that features substantial 2,048Wh battery capacity and a powerful 2,200W AC output (4,800W surge).

The 16-outlet power station provides uninterrupted power to most household appliances and essential devices during load shedding, including refrigerators, air conditioners, and even electric ovens.

A notable feature of Bluetti’s flagship product is its expandability. By adding two 2,048Wh B230 battery units, users can increase total capacity to 6,144Wh by.

It can power a 150W refrigerator for 10 hours, a 10W light bulb for over 150 hours, and a 5000 BTU air conditioner for approximately up to 4 hours.

By adding B230 battery units, the user can double or even triple the duration of power supply duration to these appliances.

The AC200MAX offers 7 charging methods, such as solar, car charging, and AC power, either separately or in combination, for flexible and fast recharging.

Then there is the EP500Pro, a powerful and robust generator with a massive 5,100Wh capacity and a 3,000W output. It can provide electricity to the entire house, ensuring that the lights stay on, food remains fresh in the refrigerators, and all essential equipment is running.

Featuring sensitive UPS functionality, it switches over seamlessly within 20 microseconds in the event of a power outage, always providing uninterrupted power.

The EP500Pro can handle multiple devices simultaneously with its 15 power outlets. It can charge various devices simultaneously.

As an example, it can run a 100W smart TV for about 50 hours, a 500W space heater for 8.6 hours, and a 1,000W microwave for 4.3 hours.

Despite its weight, the EP500Pro is easy to move and position wherever one needs power, thanks to four sturdy wheels underneath.

It is powered by safe and reliable LifePO4 lithium iron phosphate batteries that can deliver at least 3,500 life cycles before reaching 80% of their original capacity.

This is equivalent to about ten years of use at one discharge per day. It is equipped with an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) that ensures efficient battery usage and protects against overcharging and over-discharging.

Bluetti has also brought to the market a compact emergency power unit, the EB3A/EB70, aportable power solution for load-shedding emergencies.

Weighing only 4.6kg, the EB3A offers 268Wh of capacity with 600W output to power electronics and small devices.

The EB3A features 9 outlets and can charge a 100W laptop for approximately 3.5 hours, a 60W mini fridge for 3.6 hours, and a 5W light for 30 hours.

Small as it is, the EB3A could be used as an uninterruptible power supply, thanks to a responsive UPS feature, powering critical loads during sudden power failures.

Bluetti equips almost all its power stations with an intuitive screen for better monitoring and management of battery storage.

In 2021, Bluetti launched a 5-year programme called Lighting an African Family (LAAF) to bring electricity to off-grid households in Africa.

Now it has entered a partnership with Solar Sister, an international NGO dedicated to empowering women in Africa. It has donated home solar kits to Nigerian women in off-grid families, bringing light and hope to those without.

* For more information, visit Bluetti at https://bit.ly/466yiHx