Another chance to power up with Bluetti

The renewable energy brand has launched a Prime Day Sale, lasting the rest of the week.

Bluetti, the groundbreaking power storage brand, is once again running a campaign offering up to a third off its renewable energy storage solutions.

The company’s innovative products provide individuals and businesses with reliable and sustainable energy storage options, enabling greener and more efficient power use.

Especially with load-shedding a stark and ongoing reality throughout winter, South Africans are now turning to such alternative power solutions, equipping their homes and businesses with backup power and renewable energy to keep the lights on.

To offset the impact of power cuts, Bluetti offers backup power sources for protection against outages and a battery storage system that allows the user to take a home or office off the grid.

Such energy solutions can be a costly exercise, and Bluetti says it has recognised this challenge. As a result, it has introduced a Prime Day Sale to allow customers to purchase top-of-the-line power solutions with savings of up to 33%.

The sale runs until 23 July 2023, and includes the following products (information supplied by Bluetti):

AC200Max – a reliable power station for off-grid living

Featuring a mega 2,048Wh battery capacity and a powerful 2,200W AC output (4,800W surge), the AC200Max can handle just about any RV appliance on the road. It also features an impressive 900W solar charge.

AC300 – a game changer for powering your home during blackouts and emergencies

With a massive 3,000W AC output (6,000W surge) and 16 different outlets, the AC300 can power most household appliances, from refrigerators to microwaves to your CPAP machine. By connecting the AC300 to four B300 expansion batteries, you can have a 12,288Wh of power storage, enough to power an entire house for days.

EB3A and EB70 – mobile power for campers and nature lovers to stay connected

Weighing between 4.6 kg and 9.7 kg, this is a reliable emergency power source. The EB3A, for example, can charge an iPhone 12 up to 25 times and power a 5W light for up to 30 hours.

PV200 and PV350 – solar panels made for prolonged outdoor adventures

These solar panels are widely compatible with Bluetti generators and other brands in the market. With an exceptional conversion rate of 23.4%, you could top up your gears with a steady stream of 200W and 350W, respectively. It’s got an innovative fold-and-go design and built-in handles, so you can take them wherever you go and enjoy an endless power supply.

Bluetti’s line of power products are available for purchase on their official website and select authorised retailers. To place an order, visit https://bit.ly/44DoK5I.

