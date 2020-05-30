Blood & Water gets almost 1mil views

On Wednesday, 20 May 2020, the stars and creative team of Africa’s second script-to-screen Netflix Original series, Blood & Water celebrated the first digital series premiere from the continent.

At 8 PM, fans from across the world tuned in to the virtual screening on the Netflix global YouTube channel and watched the first episode together. The online screening garnered over 800 000 views and trended at number 9 on YouTube. Whilst watching the show, viewers tweeted their excitement and reactions using #BloodAndWater. The hashtag trended at number 1 and number 2 on Twitter for the majority of the day, proving just how much excitement there is for the show.

Throughout the course of the day, the fresh-faced cast were in conversation with South African industry heavyweights on Instagram Lives, chatting all things Blood & Water, and expressing their excitement that 190 countries across the world will see their characters and talent come to life.

Samkelo Ndlovu spoke with Dillon Windvogel on how to deal with global success and fame, Jessica Nkosi spoke with Khosi Ngema on being a breakout talent, Lasizwe spoke with Natasha Thahane on her very assertive character Wendy, Nasty C and Thabang Molaba spoke about music and their scene together and finally, Thando Thabethe and Ama Qamata spoke about manifesting your dreams and owning your moment.

Boity, Tellaman, Mmabatho Montsho and Jessica Nkosi were among the many local celebrities who shared in the excitement on social media with messages of support, which further highlighted a special moment for our African talent and Netflix’s continued investment in telling our stories.

On Saturday, 23 May 2020, fans of Blood & Water can tune in to Youtube to watch Blood &Water: The After School Special feature hosted by Beverly Naya (NG) and Thando Thabethe. The cast and hosts will chat through all things Blood & Water, play fun games and watch performances by South African artists, Rowlene SA, Tellaman and Nasty C, who all feature on the soundtrack of the show.