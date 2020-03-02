Featured
Blockchain voting machine unveiled
A prototype of a blockchain voting machine has been unveiled by Polys, a project from the Kaspersky Innovation Hub aimed at developing a secure online voting platform for businesses, universities and political parties.
The new Polys Voting Machine is the first of its kind to incorporate blockchain technologies. It works alongside the Polys online election system, so all votes – whether cast at polling stations or on personal devices – are transmitted and processed together in a secure way. This gives election participants a choice of how to vote, while ensuring organisers can introduce a secure online voting option with guaranteed privacy.
Online voting brings a number of benefits to both organisers and participants of an election, including: the ability to vote remotely, automatically calculate results, ease logistical challenges, and provide centralised process management. However, moving voting online can pose a barrier for people who are not habitual users of smartphones or laptops, or those who simply prefer casting their vote in person at a polling station. Another challenge is enabling a secret ballot to happen without revealing a person’s decision, whilst at the same time providing the ability for voters to check if their votes were counted.
To help overcome this issue, the Polys Voting Machine has been created to work on distributed ledger technology. This means that all vote information is stored in a decentralised manner on several blockchain nodes. The vote organiser can choose several computers on which to store this data, for example, on those belonging to trusted organisations or independent observers. This minimises the chances of vote tampering, as malefactors would have to breach all of these computers in order to manipulate results.
To use one of the machines, voters would need to authenticate themselves with documents to prove their identity. Next, they would receive a unique QR code (or other tokens), which is not known by anyone except for the voter. After scanning it with a special device, he or she can select an option on a display on the Polys Voting Machine. Via this QR code, a person can also check on a special web application that his or her vote was registered in the blockchain, but their name and choice will not be stored in the blockchain, to prevent tracing it to a specific individual.
An access code can also be associated to an election in a specific area. This means that when voting, the citizen is only shown representatives for their local election even if they are at a polling station located in another region. To allow audits and recounts, a special Polys Printer can be connected to this distributed ledger providing an accurate paper trail. This device is located at the head office of the regional election team and issues a paper ballot once a decision is made.
The voting machines can be interconnected with the Polys online voting platform across a single blockchain system. This means they share one voter register which eliminates the possibility of a voter casting his or her vote twice, using different options. As a result, tech-savvy users can vote securely from their smartphone or device using the online version, while those who prefer to visit the polling station can cast their votes on a Polys Voting Machine – with all votes automatically encrypted and counted.
This automatic count function significantly reduces staff and resource costs for organisers. It also means that results are available as soon as an election has closed, making the whole process much faster and more efficient.
“From speaking to our customers, we understand the issues and inconvenience they face when organising paper-based voting,” says Roman Aleshkin, head of product at Polys. “As we see from our Polys platform, e-voting can solve some of these issues, allowing more possibilities for remote participation and even increasing turnout of younger people. However, if physical polling stations were to be closed completely, it would deprive and alienate certain groups of people from taking part in an election and making their voice heard. That is why we introduced our new voting machines. Working together with the online platform, they allow citizens to vote using the method they prefer, in a convenient and transparent way.”
With these prototypes, the company offers the possibility of developing bespoke solutions and devices based on the Polys platform, to fit specific needs and requirements of different voting systems.
Polys offer a blockchain-based platform for voting in communities, non-profit organisations, student councils, primaries, etc. Among the company’s projects is one of the largest blockchain voting campaigns in Volgograd, in which more than 82,000 citizens took part.
Read more about the Polys Voting Machines and how to request demo on the official website.
AppDate: MTN music track targets the deaf
In his app roundup, SEAN BACHER highlights DefBars, The Answer Series, AppVenture, hApp-e-tax VAT app and Motomatch.
DefBars
Deafness is one of the largest prevailing disabilities in South Africa, with more than four million people living with a hearing challenge.
With this in mind, MTN recently developed DefBars, a bespoke music track using SASL (South African Sign Language) for the hard-of-hearing and/or deaf community. Working with SA rapper The LazarusMan, who specifically learned sign language for the project, the aim of the track is to increase awareness of SASL and to promote the learning of the language among the hearing community.
The lyrics are all signed and can only be understood if one knows SASL or is prepared to learn the basics.
The track was mastered by Hey Papa Legend to ensure that the vibration within it can be “heard” by deaf South Africans. The music video was filmed with the supervision of St Vincent’s School for the Deaf to ensure that all the signs were visible and understood.
While the track was well-received, there was an influx of positive criticism from within the deaf community. MTN thus moved on to develop phase two of Defbars – a remix of the track with Glen: The Rapper, an up-and-coming rapper from within the deaf community, who put his own spin on its presentation.
The remixed track highlights the subtle differences between a hearing person’s interpretation of SASL and how a hard-of-hearing person would interpret the hand gestures.
Platform: Android and iOS
Expect to pay: Free to view to
Stockists: The music videos can be viewed here:
- The LazarusMan – Twitter: http://tiny.cc/h2lpdz
- The LazarusMan – Facebook: http://tiny.cc/70lpdz
Streaming services in SA pull in R500m from FNB
Video and music streaming is rising significantly as South African consumers look for ways to be entertained at a fraction of the usual cost
The use of video and music streaming services is rising significantly as South African consumers continue to look for ways to be entertained at a fraction of the usual cost. This has emerged from the latest stats revealed on spending on these services via FNB.
The bank has disclosed that, in the 12 months to January 2020, its customers paid close to R500-million in subscription and gift card purchases from Netflix, Showmax and Spotify. Typically, subscription fees to such services can range from approximately R59 to R170 per month. The Bank says it recorded a consistent month-on-month increase in the number of customers who use these services.
“The increasing use of content-on-demand platforms is not surprising as consumers are constantly looking for ways to stretch every Rand and manage their money a lot better,” says Raj Makanjee, chief executive of FNB Retail. “Our Retail transactional activity shows that over 60% of subscriptions are by our Premium* accountholders who earn a minimum monthly gross income of R25,000.
“The flexibility of content-on-demand platforms allows families to customise their own experience and playlists, with the convenience to consume content as and when they want to. In some cases, families can create secondary profiles for various family members. This can be of great convenience and a cost saving for families that have children in varsities or other parts of the country.”
FNB Consumer chief executive Christoph Nieuwoudt says that, beyond flexibility and convenience, access to affordable data and smart technology is a contributing factor to consumer uptake.
“In 2019, we introduced free telco services for customers who use FNB Connect,” he said. “This contributes to helping customers save, not only on telco, but in other areas of their lives which are impacted by access to affordable telco services. In the long run, we will continue to invest in our platform to help customers improve the way they manage their money.”