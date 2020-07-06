Connect with us

BlacKkKlansman – Now streaming on Showmax

Based on a true story, the title character is Colorado Springs’ first African-American detective, who attempts to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan with help from a Jewish colleague.

BlacKkKlansman tells the bizarre true story of Ron Stallworth, Colorado Springs’ first African-American detective, who attempts to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. To get the information he needs, Ron recruits a Jewish detective, who goes on an undercover investigation of a lifetime. 

The film won auteur-director Spike Lee a long-overdue Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, making it his first competitive Academy Award in a 34-year career that’s included films like Do The Right Thing and Malcolm X.  

The film also won the Grand Prix at Cannes; was nominated for four Golden Globes, including Best Drama; and is ranked third on Rotten Tomatoes’ recent list of the Best Black Movies of the 21st Century.  

John David Washington stars the Golden Globe-nominated lead role, with Adam Driver in an Oscar-nominated supporting role.  

BlacKkKlansman is available to stream now on Showmax. 

