BioShock, XCOM, Borderlands out now on Nintendo Switch

2K has announced that BioShock: The Collection, XCOM 2 Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection are available now on Nintendo Switch. Each collection includes a combination of base games and downloadable expansions.

Bioshock: The Collection

Experience the worlds and stories of the award-winning BioShock series with BioShock: The Collection. Journey to the beautiful, ominous cities of Rapture and Columbia across BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite, including all single-player DLC, on the Nintendo Switch. The physical game contains a 16GB cartridge including the opening acts of BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition. For additional game contents, a 30GB download is required.

XCOM 2 Collection

Ignite a global resistance to eliminate the alien threat and save the human race from extinction with the XCOM 2 Collection on Nintendo Switch, which contains the XCOM 2 base game, and four DLC packs, including the Resistance Warrior Pack, Anarchy’s Children, Alien Hunters and Shen’s Last Gift. It also includes XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, an expansion makes significant changes and additions to the XCOM 2 campaign. Fight alongside new resistance factions and hero characters as you attempt to eliminate the alien threat on Earth and stop new enemies, known as the Chosen, from recapturing the Commander.

Borderlands Legendary Collection

Get three times the mayhem, three times the loot and three times the action with the Borderlands Legendary Collection on the Nintendo Switch, which contains Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. All three games feature local two-player split screen co-operative play, and support for up to four players online. The physical game contains an 8GB cartridge that features Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, with a 7.7GB download required for all DLC/Add-on content. For Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel a 35GB download is required

For more information about BioShock: The Collection, XCOM 2 Collection or Borderlands Legendary Collection features and content, please visit 2K.com/nintendoswitch.