Best tech deals for Black Friday

From household appliances to smartphones, retailers are offering some impressive Black Friday discounts. Here are some of the best deals.

Published

18 mins ago

on

As consumers gear up for the best deals, retailers have been offering some impressive deals throughout this week to encourage social distancing and online buying. South Africans are acutely aware of the sharp discounts, but many are looking at the discount percentage instead of the final discounted price.  

If you’re buying any of the following items, don’t forget to take these documents with you: 

ID  Proof of Residence  TV License 
TV  ✓  ✓ (if no TV license)  ✓ 
DSTV Decoder  ✓  ✓ (if no TV license)  ✓ 
Gaming Consoles 
Mobile Contract  ✓  ✓ 
Mobile Phones (without SIMs) 

The Gadget Black Friday shopping list separates the real deals from the retailers trying to flog old stock. 

TVs 

TVs are notorious for being “discounted” despite being several generations old. Thankfully, Makro and Game have proven to provide some of the most honest TV discounts on the latest technology. Most notably, the latest LG Nano Cell TVs are heavily discounted, despite being 2020 models: 

  • LG 55” Nano Cell TV: R10 000, was R15 000 (Makro, Game
  • LG 65” Nano Cell TV: R14 000, was R19 000 (Makro, Game
  • LG 75” Nano Cell TV: R23 000, was R30 000 (Makro

Smartphones 

Samsung, Huawei, and Hisense are offering some of the most competitive deals this Black Friday, with moderate discounts on their entry-level devices. 

Mobile contracts 

Telkom is offering some sweet 24-month contract bundles, which include a smartwatch for the respective brands. These deals run from now until 4 December. Orders can be made via online channels, call centres, or in-store. In-store times have been extended today (27 November) and Monday (30 November) to 8 am until 8 pm to accommodate more customers. 

FreeMe 3GB  FreeMe 6GB  FreeMe 11.5GB  FreeMe 28GB  Minutes  Additional Data 
Samsung Galaxy A21s + Watch  R 349  R 449  R 549  R 849  100 Min x 24  10GB x 3 
Samsung Galaxy A31 + Watch  R 399  R 499  R 599  R 899  100 Min x 24  10GB x 3 
Huawei Y9s + Watch  R 429  R 529  R 629  R 929  100 Min x 24  10GB x 3 
Huawei P40 Lite + Watch  R 449  R 549  R 649  R 949  100 Min x 24  10GB x 3 

The Vodacom Shop and Vodaworld are offering Oppo devices for a discounted price this Black Friday until Monday, 30 November. The following deals are on 24-month contract deals, with their old prices quoted: 

  • Oppo A72: R299/month (was R399)  
  • Oppo A53s: R249/month (was R299)  
  • Oppo A15: R169/month (was R199)  

According to Picodi.com, South Africans spend R2,203 on average (with men spending around R1,000 more than women). 

Laptops 

Deals on laptops have been relatively sparse, with some hidden gems among the online stores below: 

  • Acer Aspire 3 (Intel i5): R8 000, was R10 000 (Makro
  • HP 255 G7 (AMD Ryzen 5): R9 000, was R10 500 (Evetech
  • Asus M509 (AMD A9): R6 000, was R8 500 (Takealot
  • Lenovo IdeaPad S145 (Intel Core i3): R6 000, was R8 000 (Makro

Household appliances 

Xiaomi has shown off some good Black Friday discounts on their already affordable household technology. Some of the most convenient products, tried and trusted by Gadget, are: 

  • Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop: R4 700, was R5 300 (MIA Store
  • Mi TV Stick (for non-smart TVs): R600, was R900 (MIA Store)  
  • Mi Induction Cooker: R1 000, was R1 400 (MIA Store

