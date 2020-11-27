Best tech deals for Black Friday

As consumers gear up for the best deals, retailers have been offering some impressive deals throughout this week to encourage social distancing and online buying. South Africans are acutely aware of the sharp discounts, but many are looking at the discount percentage instead of the final discounted price.

If you’re buying any of the following items, don’t forget to take these documents with you:

ID Proof of Residence TV License TV ✓ ✓ (if no TV license) ✓ DSTV Decoder ✓ ✓ (if no TV license) ✓ Gaming Consoles X X X Mobile Contract ✓ ✓ X Mobile Phones (without SIMs) X X X

The Gadget Black Friday shopping list separates the real deals from the retailers trying to flog old stock.

TVs

TVs are notorious for being “discounted” despite being several generations old. Thankfully, Makro and Game have proven to provide some of the most honest TV discounts on the latest technology. Most notably, the latest LG Nano Cell TVs are heavily discounted, despite being 2020 models:

LG 55” Nano Cell TV: R10 000, was R15 000 (Makro, Game)

LG 65” Nano Cell TV: R14 000, was R19 000 (Makro, Game)

LG 75” Nano Cell TV: R23 000, was R30 000 (Makro)

Smartphones

Samsung, Huawei, and Hisense are offering some of the most competitive deals this Black Friday, with moderate discounts on their entry-level devices.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core: R1 000, was R1 500 (Makro, Samsung Store)

Hisense E40: R1 900, was R2 500 (Makro)

Huawei Nova 5T: R 6 700, was R7 500 (Connected Devices)

Samsung Galaxy A51: R5 800, was R8 000 (Incredible Connection)

Mobile contracts

Telkom is offering some sweet 24-month contract bundles, which include a smartwatch for the respective brands. These deals run from now until 4 December. Orders can be made via online channels, call centres, or in-store. In-store times have been extended today (27 November) and Monday (30 November) to 8 am until 8 pm to accommodate more customers.

FreeMe 3GB FreeMe 6GB FreeMe 11.5GB FreeMe 28GB Minutes Additional Data Samsung Galaxy A21s + Watch R 349 R 449 R 549 R 849 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 Samsung Galaxy A31 + Watch R 399 R 499 R 599 R 899 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 Huawei Y9s + Watch R 429 R 529 R 629 R 929 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 Huawei P40 Lite + Watch R 449 R 549 R 649 R 949 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3

The Vodacom Shop and Vodaworld are offering Oppo devices for a discounted price this Black Friday until Monday, 30 November. The following deals are on 24-month contract deals, with their old prices quoted:

Oppo A72: R299/month (was R399)

Oppo A53s: R249/month (was R299)

Oppo A15: R169/month (was R199)

According to Picodi.com, South Africans spend R2,203 on average (with men spending around R1,000 more than women).

Laptops

Deals on laptops have been relatively sparse, with some hidden gems among the online stores below:

Acer Aspire 3 (Intel i5): R8 000, was R10 000 (Makro)

HP 255 G7 (AMD Ryzen 5): R9 000, was R10 500 (Evetech)

Asus M509 (AMD A9): R6 000, was R8 500 (Takealot)

Lenovo IdeaPad S145 (Intel Core i3): R6 000, was R8 000 (Makro)

Household appliances

Xiaomi has shown off some good Black Friday discounts on their already affordable household technology. Some of the most convenient products, tried and trusted by Gadget, are: