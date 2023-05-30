Become Chris, the last surviving T-Rex on Earth

Now out on Steam for PC, Dynopunk is described as “an ironic adventure, narrative visual novel / gadget repair sim”.

Run a tech-repairs shop, build a time machine, and travel back in time to overturn your kind’s fate…



Award Winning Indie Studio Tomato Fantasy Games and Global Publishers 101XP have released the highly anticipated Dynopunk on Steam.

Prepare yourself to embark on an extraordinary adventure in a retro-inspired cyberpunk world, populated by dinosaurs, all with their own hopes, dreams, jobs and hustles. Here, dinosaurs have evolved to become highly intelligent; creating groundbreaking technologies and feeling… heartbreaking feelings. That’s right, you’ll assume the role of Chris, the last surviving T-Rex on the planet, one who will do anything to build a time machine and travel back to a time where he can change the past for good and avoid his species’ extinction.

Chris has only recently moved to Synth City, opening up a tech repair shop. Utilising his very tiny hands, it’s your job to work hard to fix things, keep your customers happy and returning, build friendships and save enough money and spare parts for the construction of the time-machine that will bring happiness back into his life. Will you be able to return to a time when other T-Rexes thrived, and find true love?

DynoPunk presents gorgeous pixelated graphics inspired by classic retro games, and is accompanied by an all-original 1980s-inspired lo-fi soundtrack. Immerse yourself in the nostalgic atmosphere and encounter a diverse array of award-winning characters, each with their own distinctive traits, dreams, and personal stories, in a story that is actively shaped by the choices you make in-game.

The branching storyline of the game is shaped by engaging conversations with customers and the quality of your repairs. Precision and customer satisfaction will be vital as you strive to keep them happy! But your job does not stop once the fixed tech is delivered. Build real relationships with your customers, listen to them and share important advice and thoughts. Remember that, everything you say could have a monumental impact on your customers lives!

Experience the thrill and mundanity of fixing gadgets with super tiny T-rex hands, and extracting valuable information from customers to uncover the root causes of their technical issues. Engage in chit-chat with customers, initiating small talk or heartfelt conversations, offering them their favorite beverages, and ensuring their moods remain positive, all in hopes of receiving generous tips for your services.