BCX launches Africa Local Public cloud service

The digital systems integrator has unveiled a cloud service powered by Alibaba, aimed at delivering innovative technology across Africa.

BCX has launched an Africa Local Public (ALP) cloud service, aimed at delivering innovative technology solutions to businesses across the continent. BCX is a digital transformation partner for enterprises and public sector organisations across various industries and sectors in South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zambia – as well as the United Kingdom.

“The ALP cloud offering ushers in world-class cloud computing services tailored for the South African market,” says Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX. “This strategic initiative addresses the rising demand for secure, scalable, and high-performance cloud solutions that cater to the distinct requirements of South African businesses.”

South African local enterprises can now access secure and resilient Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) offerings like cloud compute, storage, network, and security services with low latency and high efficiency offered by BCX’s ALP cloud. The initial capacity will be made available to enterprise clients and will be further expanded with additional products and capacity. The ALP cloud service is powered by Alibaba cloud – the digital technology and intelligence backbone of the Alibaba Group.

One standout feature of the ALP cloud is its pricing strategy. BCX has opted to charge for services in the local currency, the South African Rand.

Bogoshi says: “It alleviates the challenge posed by the unpredictable exchange rate. By billing in local currency, BCX ensures cost predictability for South African enterprises, allowing them to effectively manage their cloud service expenses and avoid the volatility of the exchange rate market.”

During the launch, BCX emphasised the importance of data sovereignty and residency within the South African context.

Said Jan Bouwer, chief solutions officer at BCX: “BCX aims to align with the principles of the national data and cloud policy, which seeks to promote data sovereignty in South Africa, ALP cloud ensures that data stays within South Africa, addressing data sovereignty and compliance requirement.”

ALP cloud has been deployed in two data centres in South Africa. BCX intends to launch a third data centre in Cape Town, along with another disaster recovery data centre in one of South Africa’s neighbouring countries, to mitigate the impact of load shedding.

BCX’s emphasis on a local approach sets it apart, said Bouwer.

“The launch of ALP cloud serves multiple purposes, one of which accentuates our dedication to maintaining a local presence. As a result, when our customers opt for BCX local cloud services, they will be directly connecting with and supported by a South African company.”

With the global technology experience from Alibaba Cloud and local expertise from BCX, says the company, it ensures that service deployment meets international standards.

* Visit BCX at https://www.bcx.co.za/