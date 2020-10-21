BattleCON gets remastered for 10-year anniversary

Level 99 Games, a global leader in the tabletop gaming community, has announced a new addition of BattleCON Devastation of Indines, an updated, refreshed version of the original BattleCON game, to its extensive line of immersive tabletop game offerings.

BattleCON is game studio’s first tabletop game title, and they are celebrating the 10-year anniversary with a new and enhanced version of the popular classic. With its reintroduction, tabletop gaming fans can continue to enjoy their existing characters and game plots from the BattleCON while embarking on a new voyage with new artwork, packaging, and gameplay experiences.

The tabletop game originally debuted as a Kickstarter. Now, a decade later, it has become a lasting fan-favourite title among gamers. The original BattleCON Kickstarter, raised $15,000, 40% over the original goal of $6,000.

“I created Level 99 Games to provide tabletop gaming fans with meaningful gameplay experiences that foster relationships with both teammates and opponents alike,” says D. Brad Talton Jr., CEO of Level 99 Games. “Making tabletop games has been a passion of mine since my childhood. BattleCON was the first game I brought into the public eye, which means it holds a special place in my heart and Level 99 Games’ history. Seeing us reach our 10-year anniversary makes me so proud to commemorate its remarkably successful run with one of the most beloved titles in the tabletop gaming community.”

A standalone, duelling card game designed for head-to-head gameplay, each player will select a character from a list of mighty heroes and deadly villains, who each use a different gameplay mechanism to give them an edge in combat. Each character’s gameplay approach requires intricate strategies, but uses the same foundational tactics, making each new character easy to understand, but requires practice and patience to master.

Now available on Level99GamesStore.com, BattleCON’s fourth edition is available in BattleCON: Devastation of Indines, Trials of Indines, and Wanderers of Indines, with Devastation of Indines serving as the release’s lead game. For more information, visit Level 99 Games.com.