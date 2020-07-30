Barack and Michelle Obama speak in new Spotify podcast

The Michelle Obama Show, hosted by the former US First Lady Michelle Obama, shows listeners the First Lady’s most candid, human, and personal conversations to show us what is possible when we dare to be vulnerable. The opening episode, featuring both Michelle and former US president Barack Obama, debuted exclusively on Spotify yesterday.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, announced a partnership last year with Spotify to produce podcasts exclusive to the platform. The Obamas formed Higher Ground to produce powerful stories to entertain, inform, inspire, and to lift up new, diverse voices in the entertainment industry.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” says Michelle Obama. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

Barack Obama joins the First Lady in her premiere episode with an open conversation about what positive change means today.

Listen to the first episode below: