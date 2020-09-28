Audi Connect enables car security from a smartphone

The new Audi Connect functionality links one’s car and smartphone, adding a range of security, infotainment and navigation features that users can access while they’re driving.

Intelligent Audi safety features ensure that users get the help they need at the push of a button. If there’s an accident, a driver’s Audi can request roadside assistance or emergency services – even if they can’t.

The myAudi app and Audi Connect services work together, so users can access online infotainment. This includes live news, weather updates, Google Earth navigation, and destination searches. Voice control functions let users choose the information they want read aloud like social media feeds, WhatsApps or emails.

The myAudi app gives users full access to Audi Connect services whether they’re behind the steering wheel or on the couch. Follow these steps in order to explore online infotainment, navigation and safety features:

Download and activate the myAudi app on your smartphone.

Register your profile and set up your vehicle account.

Now you’re ready to start personalising your Audi connect services.

Proceed to plan trips, control your Audi remotely, keep an eye on vital information like fuel level and vehicle range.

Contact your Audi dealer first, to find out which services are compatible with your particular model. The myAudi app must be downloaded in order to access any Audi connect services. Smartphones compatible with myAudi and the in-car multimedia interface (MMI) include devices that run at least iOS 10 or Android 6.

*The myAudi App and portal will become available at the launch of Audi Connect, in October 2020.