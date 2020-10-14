At last! Neater dash cams come to Ford Rangers

Ford South Africa is responding to the growing trend of using dashcams in vehicles with the introduction of an unobtrusive USB charging port located in the rear-view mirror.

One of the biggest motivations for owning a dash cam is for the credible supporting evidence it can provide to any motorist involved in a road incident. Dash cams enhance one’s memory of events and provide irrefutable evidence when needed. Although useful in any unforeseen emergency, drivers who frequently travel alone, and are therefore at a higher risk of forgetting crucial pieces of information, will get more value from owning a dash cam.

The addition of a USB power outlet in the rearview mirror of Ford’s latest Ranger Raptor, Thunder, and Wildtrak derivatives adds neatness to the fitment of a windscreen mounted dash cam, and eliminates unsightly cords that would usually run across the windscreen or the dashboard from the camera to the power source. This can be done without affecting the functionality of the rear-view mirror.

The new USB power outlet is universally compatible with most mainstream dash cams on sale However, those who prefer to buy new accessories from Ford-Approved dealers will be able to choose from the latest Mio range of dash cameras, fitted with additional features like GPS tracking, vibration detection, and real-time smartphone backup.

“With the increasing number of offences committed every day on South Africa’s road network, a dash cam has become an essential recording tool in any car,” says Yusuf Abramjee, an anti-crime activist. “In many instances the footage from a dash cam can be put forward as evidence, whether to substantiate insurance claims, prevail in the fight against corruption or to detain criminals.”

“Often it’s the small things that make the biggest difference and the USB power outlet in the rearview mirror is another example of how Ford is able to offer additional value to its customers.” says Dale Reid, product marketing manager at Ford Motor South Africa. “This standard feature on some of our new Ranger models proves that Ford is constantly responding to emerging trends, particularly when these trends have the potential to improve the safety of our drivers.”

As South African traffic volume steadily returns to pre-COVID-19 levels, the number of traffic violations and accidents is expected to increase. In these situations, a dash cam can make a big difference to any journey.