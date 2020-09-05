Asus unveils 11th Gen Intel Core-powered laptops

This week, Asus announced a lineup of new and upgraded PCs at its Built for Brilliance virtual launch event, where it unveiled a new range of PCs with 11th generation Intel Core processors. The star of the show was the ZenBook Flip S (UX371), which Asus claims is the world’s thinnest OLED convertible laptop, and the first Asus laptop to be verified on the Intel Evo platform.

“Asus is known for leading PC design and innovation,” said Asus co-CEO Samson Hu in his opening remarks at the event. ” Year after year, Asus is the first to provide new PCs with each new Intel generation. This year’s lineup of laptops creates new experiences for users by placing cutting-edge technology at their fingertips. By empowering users with the latest display, audio, software and network connection technology, Asus delivers incredible innovations and changes the way users relate to their devices.”

Equipped with 11th Generation Intel Core processors and new Intel Iris Xe graphics, the latest Asus laptops pack serious performance in a thin and light form factor. The 11th Gen Intel Core processors harness the power of AI technology to enable faster speeds and intelligent performance for PC users, and integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 provide fast, reliable connectivity. New Intel Iris Xe graphics deliver discrete-level graphics performance for next-generation media experiences.

During the launch event, Asus debuted ZenBook Flip S, which is verified as an Intel Evo platform laptop design, ensuring it meets the second edition specification and Key Experience Indicators of Intel’s Project Athena innovation program.

The Asus ZenBook Flip S

Other laptops in the 2020 lineup are targeted for verification based on these standards, pending further tuning and testing. Laptops with Intel Evo verification bring together a combination of premium performance and responsiveness, efficient battery usage, and stunning visuals to create a new class of laptops that provide an exceptional experience, anywhere. In addition to 11th Generation Intel Core processors, Intel Evo platform-based laptops feature Intel Iris Xe graphics, support for Intel Wi-fi 6, and Thunderbolt 4.

The ZenBook Flip S measures 13.9 mm thin and weighs a 1.2 kg. The ultra-vivid 4K UHD OLED NanoEdge Panote Validated colour-accurate touchscreen has a wide 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and is Vesa DisplayHDR 500 True Black-certified for deep blacks and exceptional contrast. It is also TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care, and supports the new Asus Pen active stylus with 4096 pressure levels.

ZenBook Flip S has a premium design, featuring a Jade Black finish with contrasting Red Copper diamond-cut highlights and a brushed-aluminum deco bar. The durable precision-engineered 360° ErgoLift hinge allows the laptop to be used in laptop, tablet, stand and tent modes.

It can be configured with up to 16 GB RAM and up to a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD. For a wide array of connectivity, ZenBook Flip S offers two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and an HDMI port. The high-capacity battery in ZenBook Flip S lasts for up to 15 hours, according to Asus’ benchmarks.

The Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371) will be available from November 2020 in South Africa from Incredible Connection with a starting price from R32,999.