Asus launches ultra-thin 13.3” laptop

The Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363), just launched in South Africa, is claimed to be the world’s thinnest 13.3-inch convertible laptop to include micro HDMI and USB Type-C ports — not to mention two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports.

ZenBook Flip 13 features a touchscreen that, as the name suggests, allows a user to flip the screen 360° to turn the laptop into a tablet. The 13.3-inch FHD NanoEdge touchscreen features slim 3.9 mm bezels that maximize the screen space while reducing the laptop’s footprint. The high-precision touchscreen is compatible with the Asus Pen’s 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. This makes the laptop a great choice for casual creativity and note-taking.

Adding function to form, it comes with an 11th Generation Intel CPU to make intensive data processing and multitasking possible. These CPUs have a hybrid power mode, meaning they can operate at default clocks, which provide enough power for everyday tasks and saving battery life. In this mode, Asus says, the computer can reach 14 hours of use on one charge. It can also boost power by up to 40% for demanding tasks.

Asus is known for putting excellent keyboards in its devices, and this computer is no exception – even though it’s so thin. It provides a keycap distance of 19.05 mm, which is similar to desktop keyboards.

The laptop also has AI-noise cancelling technology that helps to reduce surrounding noise and provide clear voice quality. This is a great feature for people working or studying from home.

The Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) is available now at Incredible Connection at a starting price of R19,999.