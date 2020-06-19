Asus launches five new laptops

Asus today released five new laptops, aimed at a wide range of consumers. The new products cater to the dreamers, creators, gamers and hustlers after premium machines that deliver exceptional performance.

“With this launch, we moved away from our normal practice of individual product drops,” says Juan Mouton, country marketing manager at Asus. “Asus creates exceptional machines that are designed diligently with specific users in mind. They are an extension of the user.

“Republic of Gamers is the global leader in performance gaming, and that carries through with the new Zephyrus and Strix. Our new The Ulitmate Force (TUF) Gaming model, the A15, brings that elite level performance to those in the entry or casual gaming segment, but also provides an affordable high-performance option to STEM students. The StudioBook is a workstation that is purpose-built, from the ground up, for professional designers, animators or architects.

“And finally our VivoBook S is one of the sleekest, most stylish and efficient everyday laptops on the market, geared for young professionals who own the hustle. Asus is dedicated to the “Search for Incredible”, and we show that we do this through starting with people, understanding what they need and then delivering that through a personalised product experience.”

ROG Zephyrus G14: The Game Changer

The new ROG Zephyrus G14 adds the power of an 8-core Ryzen 9 4900HS and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics to a 14-inch form factor.

ROG Scar Strix III (G732): The Competitor

The flagship ROG Strix Scar 17 contains an ultra-smooth 300Hz gaming panel, while its larger chassis and cooling module can run the new GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU at a full 150W. This configuration outputs enough frames to saturate the expansive 17.3” display with the sublimely smooth gameplay required for competitive play.

Asus has selected 10th Gen Intel processors in up to a Core i9 for this machine, so it can handle heavy-duty gaming and extends the laptop’s versatility into the realms of streaming, content creation, and software development.

Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro 17: The Creator

Designed to support the demands of a content creator and built based on feedback directly from industry professionals, these thin 15 inch-form-factor laptops feature larger 17-inch displays and weigh 2.39 kg.

Thanks to Intel Xeon or Core i7 CPUs and Nvidia Quadro RTX or GeForce RTX graphics, these laptops are capable of handling a variety of complex workloads while balancing day to day tasks. These new graphics cards offer real-time ray tracing and AI acceleration, to cater to the needs of content creators

The needs of content creators are diverse: photographers and videographers care more about colour accuracy, while designers, game developers, and other creative professionals look for faster rendering speeds. There’s also a need to do work in a variety of locations, whether they’re updating specifications with a client, or travelling for business.

Asus VivoBook S: The Hustler

The new VivoBook S is now available in an AMD Ryzen R7 processor, or 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor configuration.

Asus TUF Gaming A15

Tried and tested as the best budget-gaming laptop of 2020 by Gadget, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is packed with power at an affordable price.

With configurations available in up to an 8-core AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU means users can do serious multitasking. Paired with up to a GeForce RTX 2060 discrete GPU, it can provide reliably high frame rates in a wide range of popular games.

All products are available now from Evetech.co.za.