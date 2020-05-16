Asus announces three new laptops

The new Asus E210, E410 and E510 laptops deliver great value for everyday computing tasks. They have a youthful design in a compact, lightweight frame, which feature a new deconstructed Asus lid motif.

The fresh design is complemented with three new contemporary colors. Peacock Blue and Dreamy White are striking iridescent shades that change hue as the viewing angle changes, and Rose Gold is available for those preferring a more subtle finish.

The laptops are built with productivity-enhancing features such as the ASUS NumberPad for numpad-like data entry from the trackpad, and a 180° lay-flat hinge that makes it possible share content around a table.

The new lightweight ASUS E201, E410 and E510 are designed for portability: the 11.6-inch E210 weighs 1.05 kg, the 14-inch E410 is 1.3 kg light, and the 15.6-inch R510 weighs a mere 1.35 kg.

E410 and E510 feature NanoEdge displays that offer immersive visuals, with screen-to-body ratios of 78% and 84%, respectively. The NanoEdge design also enables a larger screen to fit into a smaller chassis, allowing a smaller footprint. The compact, lightweight design adds to portability convenience – the laptops can slip into most backpacks or small bags, so they’re ready for schoolwork or other projects.

With up to 12 hours of battery life for all models, students can work or play without having to carry a charger; and snappy performance from up to a 512 GB PCIe SSD and 8 GB RAM ensures that they can have better performance.

The full-size keyboard has long key-travel for comfortable and accurate keystrokes, and the optional backlight allows for accurate typing in dim environments.

E210, E410 and E510 include MyASUS, a collection of useful ASUS apps and tools that help users get more out of their laptop. Users can sync their iOS or Android phone to their laptop, adjust settings to optimize performance, or contact after-sales service and support.

ASUS South Africa plan to launch in Vodacom and Incredible Connection. The estimated on-shelf date is end of August 2020 and start at an estimated R4,999.