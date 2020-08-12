Assassin’s Creed Valhalla releases theme music

Ubisoft has released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s main theme tune with a new version of its announcement cinematic trailer. Featuring a remix of the main theme tune, the trailer follows Eivor, a fierce Viking raider, as they battle their way through King Alfred’s Saxon army. Composed by Sarah Schachner and Jesper Kyd featuring Einar Selvik, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla main theme tune will be the opening track to the EP, The Ravens Saga.

The Ravens Saga is the second seven-track EP taken from the official Assassin’s Creed Valhalla soundtrack. Featuring original compositions from Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner, and two original tracks by Einar Selvik, the EP is now available to stream on Spotify and purchase on iTunes.

The full The Ravens Saga EP tracklist includes:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Main Theme (feat. Einar Selvik) – Sarah Schachner, Jesper Kyd

Son of Fjord – Jesper Kyd

Asgard – Hall of the Aesir (feat. Einar Selvik) – Sarah Schachner

Hausbrjótr – Skullcrusher – Einar Selvik

Odin’s Plunder – Sarah Schachner

The Well of Wyrd – Jesper Kyd

Vígahugr – Lust for Battle (Skaldic Version) – Einar Selvik

On composing the main theme, Sarah Schachner says: “We wanted the atmosphere of the theme to instantly transport the listener to another time and place, filled with mystery and uncertainty. There are Norse instruments, but they are used in a more modern way. The theme represents Eivor’s journey as well as the Vikings’ hope for a better life as they move further south into the Anglo-Saxon regions.”

Jesper Kyd says: “We wanted to evoke Eivor’s journey, what drives them and the bond they have with their family. Eivor is searching for something and this longing to find it and resolve it is a key element reflected in the melody and mood.”

With development led by Ubisoft Montreal, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows the epic saga of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider raised on tales of battle and glory. Offering a captivating Viking experience, the game brings players to a beautiful and mysterious open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Players can take advantage of new features including raids, settlement customization, and an upgraded combat system in a quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.

Valhalla will release worldwide on 17 November 2020 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and for Windows PC on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. It will release on Xbox Series X and PlayStation5 upon the launch of the consoles.

To pre-save on your music streaming platform, visit: https://smarturl.it/ACV-EP2